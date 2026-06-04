Delhi hotel fire: CM seeks report from district magistrate, officials probe lapses

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday sought a detailed report from South Delhi district magistrate on the Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday, and warned of stern action if any lapses were found.

She said those responsible for the tragedy will be held accountable.

"Lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies," Gupta said in an X post.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and an FIR has been registered against the owner of the property, she said.

"A city-wide crackdown will be launched against illegal properties, unauthorised guest houses and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building by-laws. Such premises will be sealed and prosecuted in accordance with the law," Gupta added.

A devastating blaza tore through a hotel operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including 12 foreigners whose relatives were being treated in hospitals nearby.

The fire at the Flourish Stay B&B in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar started around 8.30 am and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building that had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, officials said. Combined, these factors turned the building into a virtual death trap.

As the flames raged, rescue workers and locals rushed to the spot and pulled out those trapped inside.

At least 58 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals where 21 were declared brought dead, officials said. The dead included nine Indians, eight of them from an extended family. PTI VIT RUK RUK

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