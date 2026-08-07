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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi eases licensing norms for weights, measures businesses with self-certification

Delhi eases licensing norms for weights, measures businesses with self-certification

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI): The Delhi government has introduced self-certification for manufacturers, repairers and dealers of weights and measures, replacing mandatory pre-licensing inspections as part of its ease of doing business initiative, officials said on Thursda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI): The Delhi government has introduced self-certification for manufacturers, repairers and dealers of weights and measures, replacing mandatory pre-licensing inspections as part of its ease of doing business initiative, officials said on Thursday.

The government recently notified amendments to the Delhi Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011, under which applicants seeking licences to manufacture, repair or deal in weights and measures can obtain them through self-certification instead of mandatory inspections by the Legal Metrology Department, they said.

The changes have been made through the Delhi Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Amendment Rules, 2026, which were notified in the official gazette on August 4.

Earlier, manufacturers, repairers and dealers were required to obtain a licence before commencing operations after inspections by officials to verify the availability of prescribed premises, equipment, tools, records, infrastructure and compliance with standards under the Legal Metrology Act.

Officials said the amended rules simplify the licensing process and are aimed at improving the ease of doing business.

The new rules also abolish the requirement for periodic renewal of licences. A licence will remain valid unless it is suspended or cancelled for violations of the rules, officials said.

Weights and measures used in the retail and wholesale sale of goods are a key component of the market ecosystem, they added. PTI VIT APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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