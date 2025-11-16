Delhi Car Blast Probe Reveals i20 Driver Got Rs 20 Lakh via JeM Handler-Linked Trail

Delhi Police have made a major breakthrough in the Red Fort car blast case, uncovering a Rs 20 lakh financial trail linked to three doctors, Umar Nabi, Muzammil, and Shaheen. The money was allegedly received via a hawala network coordinated by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler.

Out of this amount, Rs 3 lakh went toward the purchase of 26 quintals of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based chemical compound, usable both for agriculture and manufacturing explosives used in the attack.The i20 driver, Umar Mohammad alias Umar Nabi, is said to have purchased the fertilisers after paying in cash from Haryana's Nuh.

A white Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort metro station on the evening of November 10, killing 13 people and injuring dozen others.

According to a report by ANI, tensions erupted between Dr Umar-un-Nabi and Dr Shaheen over handling the funds, with key leads emerging from Dr Muzammil that helped investigators piece together the conspiracy’s financial backbone.​

9 mm Cartridges Found At Blast Site

In another development, Delhi Police said that three 9mm cartridges, two live and one empty, were recovered at the scene. These cartridges are typically reserved for security forces or individuals with special permission and not meant for civilian possession. ."These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission," police said.

However, no pistol or its parts were found nearby. Officials are probing the origin of this ammunition and whether it connects to wider criminal or terrorist networks. Police are now trying to determine how these cartridges came to be there and whether the suspect possessed them.

A team of the Faridabad Crime Branch On Sunday also brought a young man to Al Falah University as part of a verification exercise amid the ongoing Faridabad terror module case probe. The Crime Branch team arrived at the campus and conducted inquiries related to the case.