The accused in the Delhi bomb blast case, Adil Ahmed Rather, has made a series of detailed disclosures during interrogation, investigators said. His statements, recorded by probe agencies, lay out what they describe as a carefully planned terror network, including its funding channels, procurement of weapons, ideological indoctrination and conspiracies allegedly unfolding over several years.

Rather told investigators that he was married in October 2025 to a psychiatrist working at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Srinagar.

Family background and medical career

Rather said he has two brothers, one of whom is Dr Muzaffar Ahmed Rather (32), an MD in paediatrics. According to Adil, Muzaffar travelled to Afghanistan via Dubai in July–August 2025 and was involved in treating militants linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Adil completed his schooling in Jammu and Kashmir before earning his MBBS (2012–2018) and MD in Medicine (2018–2022) from Government Medical College, Srinagar. In October 2022, he joined GMC Anantnag as a senior resident doctor, later moving to V Bros Hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as a consultant. He resigned in March 2025 and joined Famous Medicare Hospital in Saharanpur as a consultant the following month.

Path to radicalisation and alleged terror planning

According to his statement, Adil said he was not deeply religious initially and enjoyed singing and playing cricket. He claimed his outlook began to change while staying with his brother Muzaffar at the GMC Anantnag hostel and later through contact with Mufti Irfan Ahmed Wagay and Dr Umar Mohammad Nabi, who later became a suicide bomber. Adil alleged that his hobbies were labelled “sins”, after which he confined himself entirely to Islamic literature.

In 2021, Adil said he came into contact with Muzammil through his brother and was introduced to Dr Umar and Mufti Irfan. The four allegedly discussed joining active militancy. They later contacted terror handlers linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind via Telegram handles @Hashim and @Mansoor, though this communication reportedly ended after a few months. The group then decided to spread ideology and carry out activities on its own.

Adil told investigators that Muzaffar planned to travel to Afghanistan via Turkey. In April 2022, Muzaffar, Muzammil and Umar reached Istanbul, where they were housed near Taksim Square and allegedly had their passports taken by a man identified as Dr Ukasha. After 10 days, they were informed that the plan to move them to Afghanistan was not feasible due to security reasons, following which they returned to India.

In June 2022, Umar allegedly attempted to make explosives using information from Google and YouTube. In 2023, he reportedly said he had not succeeded but believed he eventually would. That year, a deal to purchase an AK-47 was allegedly arranged through an individual named Tufail Ahmed Bhat. Muzammil is said to have raised around ₹7.5 lakh, handing it to Umar, with the first rifle allegedly purchased for about ₹6 lakh.

Umar later claimed the remaining amount was meant for buying hand grenades, but said the seller was arrested and the money lost, leading to a dispute between him and Muzammil. The AK-47 was later hidden in a locker at GMC Anantnag registered in Adil’s name, the statement said. Another AK-47 was allegedly acquired later at no cost and stored at different locations.

In September 2024, Umar reportedly told Adil that he had succeeded in making explosives using publicly available documents based on foreign university theses and research. Umar is also alleged to have taken ₹22 lakh from Muzammil for terrorist activities.

In 2025, a serious dispute reportedly erupted between Muzammil and Umar over funds and weapons, after which all incriminating material remained with Muzammil. Adil said he returned to Saharanpur on October 31, 2025, after his leave ended, and was arrested from his workplace on November 5, 2025, before being brought to Srinagar.