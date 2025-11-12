The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Delhi car blast that occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, describing it as a “heinous act” carried out by anti-national forces.

At the start of the meeting, the Cabinet observed two minutes of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the explosion, which killed several people and injured many others.

In a formal resolution adopted during the meeting, the Cabinet condemned the terrorist attack in the strongest terms, calling it a “dastardly and cowardly act” that targeted innocent civilians. “The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near the Red Fort,” the statement read.

The Cabinet conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and extended prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. It also lauded the medical teams and emergency responders for their prompt and dedicated efforts in providing care and relief to victims.

Reiterating India’s unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the Cabinet pledged to continue taking decisive action against those who threaten national security.

The statement also acknowledged the global support India has received in the wake of the tragedy. “The Cabinet recorded its appreciation for the statements of solidarity and support from many governments around the world,” it said.

Praising the swift and coordinated response by security agencies, local authorities, and citizens, the Cabinet noted their courage and composure during the crisis. “Their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable,” the resolution stated.

The government has directed that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency and professionalism, ensuring that the perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors behind the attack are identified and brought to justice without delay.

The Cabinet affirmed that the situation continues to be monitored at the highest levels, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the lives and well-being of all citizens, consistent with the government’s enduring focus on national security.