Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
ABP Experts Exit Poll: Tej Pratap Yadav's Fate 'Hangs In Balance' From Mahua, Say Experts

ABP Experts Exit Poll: Tej Pratap Yadav's Fate 'Hangs In Balance' From Mahua, Say Experts

Vaishali district shows a mixed trend, with close contests in Lalganj and Mahua, and varying predictions from journalists regarding seat distribution between NDA and Mahagathbandhan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 06:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As exit poll numbers begin to emerge following the Bihar Assembly elections, initial trends indicate that the NDA is likely to return to power in the state. An ABP News exit poll, conducted through inputs from journalists across districts, reveals some surprising insights about the constituencies of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

According to senior journalists from Vaishali district, Tejashwi Yadav appears comfortably placed to retain his Raghopur seat, while his brother Tej Pratap Yadav faces a tough contest in Mahua, where his seat is “hanging in the balance.”

Tight Contest in Lalganj and Mahua

Vaishali district has eight assembly constituencies — Raghopur, Mahua, Mahnar, Rajapakar, Lalganj, Patepur, Hajipur, and Vaishali.
As per journalist-based exit poll findings:

JDU – 2 seats

BJP – 1 seat

RJD – 3 seats

Close contest – 2 seats (Lalganj and Mahua)

Experts attribute the close fight in Lalganj to the presence of RJD’s Shivani Shukla, daughter of strongman Munna Shukla, who faces both strong local competition and sympathy votes. In Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting on his own party symbol after being expelled from the RJD, is facing incumbent RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan. Tej Pratap had earlier won this seat in 2015 but may now find it difficult to retain.

Journalists Weigh In on Vaishali Trends

Kaushal Kishore Pathak, senior journalist: “In Rajapakar, a reserved seat, JDU candidate Mahendra Ram’s victory looks certain. The remaining seven seats are witnessing close contests.”

Brijanandan Pandey, senior journalist: “Raghopur and Patepur appear to be going to the Mahagathbandhan, while the remaining six seats are tilting towards the NDA.”

Prafull Kumar Singh, senior journalist: “Out of eight seats, the NDA seems strong on five, while three, Raghopur, Mahua, and Patepur, could go to the Mahagathbandhan.”

Jyoti Kumar Nirala, senior journalist: “The Mahagathbandhan is ahead on Raghopur and Mahnar, while the NDA has the upper hand on the other six seats.”

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
Read more
