Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeElection 2025Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll

Tejashwi Yadav Leads Bihar CM Preference; Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan Lag Behind In Exit Poll

An Axis My India exit poll suggests Tejashwi Yadav is the frontrunner for Bihar's CM while Nitish Kumar trails.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar Elections: The race for Bihar’s next chief minister remains wide open until November 14, when election results will be declared. However, a new Axis My India exit poll has offered a glimpse into public sentiment, and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav appears to be the people’s top choice for the state’s next chief minister.

According to the survey, 34 per cent of respondents want Tejashwi Yadav to become CM. Another 2 per cent prefer Lalu Prasad Yadav, while an additional 2 per cent believe someone else from the RJD should hold the post. Before the elections, the Mahagathbandhan had already declared Tejashwi as its CM face and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani as its deputy CM face.

Nitish Kumar Trails at Second Spot

On the NDA side, no formal CM face was announced ahead of the polls. However, the exit poll shows that 22 per cent of voters still favour Nitish Kumar as their preferred chief minister, putting him in second place behind Tejashwi.

BJP, Chirag Paswan, and Others in the Mix

The poll also found that 14 per cent of respondents want the next CM to come from the BJP, though no specific name was mentioned. Another 2 per cent backed Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary from the BJP as their choice for the top post.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan received the support of 5% of voters, while Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was preferred by 4 per cent. Around 3 per cent of respondents said they would like to see a Congress leader as the next CM, and 12% either opted for “others” or said they were “undecided.”

Voting Completed in Two Phases

Polling for all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar has been completed across two phases, on November 6 for 121 seats and November 11 for the remaining 122. The final results, to be declared on November 14, will reveal whether the public’s preference for Tejashwi Yadav translates into a real political shift.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Election 2025 Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Union Cabinet Expresses Grief Over Delhi Blast, Adopts Resolution Affirming Zero Tolerance For Terrorism
Union Cabinet Expresses Grief Over Delhi Blast, Adopts Resolution Affirming Zero Tolerance For Terrorism
Cities
'Red Car' Linked To Delhi Blast Found, Suspect Used Fake Address While Purchasing Car
'Red Car' Linked To Delhi Blast Found, Suspect Used Fake Address While Purchasing Car
Cities
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi
Election 2025
ABP Experts Exit Poll: Tej Pratap Yadav's Fate 'Hangs In Balance' From Mahua, Say Experts
ABP Experts Exit Poll: Tej Pratap Yadav's Fate 'Hangs In Balance' From Mahua, Say Experts
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget