Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  ABPLIVE पत्रकारों का Exit Poll)
HomeCitiesMassive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert

Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert

Traders said they decided to keep their shops shut following police instructions, as the market area contains significant traces of material from the explosion.

By : Manoj Verma | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Police have issued a high alert across the capital in connection with the recent bomb blast near the Red Fort. A citywide search operation is underway to trace a red Ford EcoSport, suspected to be linked to the explosion.

Search Operation For Red Car Underway

According to officials, five dedicated teams of Delhi Police have been deployed to locate the vehicle. Investigations have revealed that apart from the Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion, another red car accompanied the suspect. All police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in Delhi have been alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

The car is a red Ford EcoSport and is suspected to be linked to the explosion near the Red Fort. It bears the registration number DL10CK0458 and is reportedly registered in the name of Umar. The red car was seen with the white Hyundai i20.

Alerts have also been extended to police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, urging them to remain vigilant for the red Ford EcoSport.

NIA Takes Over Investigation

Following the deadly explosion near the Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives and left several injured, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe. NIA officers are currently examining the blast site, along with the vehicles that sustained damage during the incident.

Tight Security At Entry And Exit Points

Delhi remains on high alert with intensified security checks at all entry and exit points. A large contingent of police and paramilitary personnel has been deployed throughout the city. Vehicles entering and exiting Delhi are being thoroughly inspected, while additional searches are being conducted at markets, metro stations, railway stations, and bus terminals.

Lajpat Rai Market Closed As Precaution

Investigating agencies are collecting debris and particles from the vicinity of the explosion site to gather evidence. As a safety measure, Lajpat Rai Market, located just steps away from the blast site, has been closed on Wednesday.

Traders said they decided to keep their shops shut following police instructions, as the market area contains significant traces of material from the explosion.

Red Fort Metro Station Remains Closed

Meanwhile, the Red Fort Metro Station continues to remain closed to the public. Authorities said this measure was necessary to prevent crowding and protect potential evidence at the site. The main road in front of the Red Fort has also been sealed to facilitate forensic examination and ensure the safety of investigators working in the area.

Also read
Published at : 12 Nov 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana Red Fort UTTAR PRADESH Delhi Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
Massive Search Operation For 'Red Car' After Delhi Blast; UP, Haryana On Alert
India
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
Cities
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
India
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget