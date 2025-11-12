Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Air India Express Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing In Varanasi

This occurred amidst heightened security following a deadly Delhi car explosion that killed 12.

Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 06:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tension gripped passengers onboard an Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi after a bomb threat was reported mid-air, forcing an emergency landing on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just two days after a deadly car explosion in Delhi killed 12 people and injured several others, heightening nationwide security concerns. The blast, which took place near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, gutted multiple vehicles and left the capital on edge.

A spokesperson for Air India Express stated, “One of our flights to Varanasi received a security threat. In line with protocol, the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures promptly initiated." 

"The flight landed safely, and all guests have been disembarked. The aircraft will be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed,” the spokesperson added. 

Plane Evacuated Safely

Following the threat, the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi was placed on high alert. The aircraft made an emergency landing and was taken to an isolation bay for inspection. All passengers were safely evacuated, and a bomb disposal squad conducted a thorough check of the plane.

Authorities suspect the threat could be a hoax, but have launched a detailed investigation to trace its source.

Delhi Blast Investigation Widens

In the Delhi blast case, investigators have so far arrested eight people, including three doctors, after busting what officials described as a white-collar terror module. During raids conducted on November 9 and 10, officials seized 2,900 kg of bomb-making material, signalling a major breakthrough in the probe.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
