PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
PM Modi visited Lok Nayak Hospital to meet Delhi Red Fort blast victims, expressed grief, and will chair Cabinet and security meetings. Home Minister Shah vowed strict action against the culprits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met victims of the Delhi Red Fort blast and will chair a high-level security meeting today.
