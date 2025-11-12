Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet

PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet

PM Modi visited Lok Nayak Hospital to meet Delhi Red Fort blast victims, expressed grief, and will chair Cabinet and security meetings. Home Minister Shah vowed strict action against the culprits.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met victims of the Delhi Red Fort blast and will chair a high-level security meeting today.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
PM Modi Meets Delhi Blast Victims After Returning From Bhutan, To Attend Key Meet
Cities
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
'No Connection With Them': Al-Falah University On Doctors Accused In Delhi Blast Case
India
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
CCTV Footage Of Delhi Red Fort Blast Shows The Moment The i20 Car Exploded | Watch
India
Exclusive: Masood Azhar’s Brother Ammar Alvi Suspected Mastermind of Jaish Fidayeen Module
Exclusive: Masood Azhar’s Brother Ammar Alvi Suspected Mastermind of Jaish Fidayeen Module
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi car blast: FSL begins testing 42 samples, ammonium nitrate suspected in explosives
Breaking: WhatsApp Groups Linked to Muzammil Under NIA Scanner; Phones Seized from Dr. Parvez
Delhi blast: J&K Police’s viral post hints at Dr. Umar’s fear before executing attack
Haryana DGP Vows Strict Action in Red Fort Blast Case, Questions Rise Over Police Lapses
Key Questions Raised Over Jammu and Kashmir Police in Handling of Red Fort Blast Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget