Delhi Blast Accused Doctors Used ‘Session’ App To Talk To Handlers

A major revelation has emerged in the probe into the Faridabad–Saharanpur module of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Intelligence sources have disclosed that the two accused doctors, Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar, used an encrypted messaging platform called “Session” to communicate with their handlers.

Unlike conventional apps, Session does not require a mobile number for registration and stores no chat metadata, making it virtually impossible for investigators to trace messages or identify users. Sources said the app also conceals IP addresses by routing traffic through multiple servers, effectively masking a user’s real location and adding another layer of anonymity.

During interrogation, Dr Muzammil reportedly told investigators that, in the early phase of his association with JeM, he communicated with a handler using the alias “Abu Ukasa.” This handler operated a virtual number registered in Turkey. Initial exchanges took place on WhatsApp using a number beginning with the Turkish country code +90, before the handler directed the module to switch to Session for greater secrecy and to ensure their chats remained undetectable.

Turkey Selected As JeM Handlers' Meeting Point

In his confession, Muzammil is also said to have revealed that Turkey was selected as the meeting point with JeM handlers in 2022 to evade Indian surveillance. Both doctors allegedly travelled to Turkey, where they met several senior JeM operatives, including Abu Ukasa. Intelligence inputs suggest Turkey was chosen strategically since the handler’s virtual number was Turkish, ensuring that, even if communications were exposed, no direct operational link to Pakistan or JeM could be established.

Further investigation has revealed that the “hybrid doctor module” was active on two Telegram groups, ‘Umar Bin Khattab’ and ‘Farzand Darul Uloom’. Agencies believe both channels were directly connected to JeM’s propaganda network. These groups frequently circulated old speeches and writings of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar, along with content glorifying jihad and promoting extremist ideology.

Security agencies are now examining cross-border digital footprints and travel records to determine the extent of the module’s overseas coordination and its possible financial or logistical links to JeM’s command structure in Pakistan.