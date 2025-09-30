Delhi BJP's First President Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away

BJP veteran and former Delhi party chief Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at his residence here on Tuesday morning, the Delhi BJP said in a statement. He was 93.

“Malhotra ji’s life was an example of simplicity and public service,” the party said while condoling his demise.

Malhotra, the first president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, was remembered by the party for his lifelong dedication to public service and his role in expanding the Jan Sangh in the capital.

His death comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BJP’s new permanent Delhi office at DDU Marg.