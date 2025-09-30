Delhi BJP's First President Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDelhi BJP's First President Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away

Malhotra, the first president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, was remembered by the party for his lifelong dedication to public service.

By : Ankit Gupta | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 08:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BJP veteran and former Delhi party chief Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at his residence here on Tuesday morning, the Delhi BJP said in a statement. He was 93.

“Malhotra ji’s life was an example of simplicity and public service,” the party said while condoling his demise.

Malhotra, the first president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, was remembered by the party for his lifelong dedication to public service and his role in expanding the Jan Sangh in the capital.

His death comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the BJP’s new permanent Delhi office at DDU Marg.

 

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 08:04 AM (IST)
Delhi BJP DELHI NEWS Vijay Kumar Malhotra
Netanyahu Agrees To Trump's Gaza Plan — Here's What White House's 20-Point Proposal Says
Gandhi Statue Vandalised In UK, Indian Mission Strongly Condemns
Karur Stampede: In First Arrest, TVK Leader Nabbed As Hunt On For More Accused; 3 Held For Spreading Rumours
Bishnoi Gang Designated Terrorist Organisation In Canada After Mayors' Appeals
