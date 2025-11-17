Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Deeply Shocked, Jeddah Consulate Giving Full Support: EAM Jaishankar On Saudi Bus Accident

'Deeply Shocked, Jeddah Consulate Giving Full Support: EAM Jaishankar On Saudi Bus Accident

A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a tanker in Saudi Arabia on its way to Medina from Mecca, killing nearly 42 Indians.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed shock after 42 Indian pilgrims from Hyderabad were feared dead in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. Jaishankar stated that the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are providing full support.

A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a tanker in Saudi Arabia on its way to Medina from Mecca, killing nearly 42 Indians.

In a statement, Jaishankar said, “Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

The Consulate in Jeddah, in a post on X, stated that a control room had been established to provide support to the accident victims. A helpline number was also issued.

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah. The contact details of the Helpline are as under: Toll free number-8002440003," it said.

No official casualty figures have been released yet. 

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also expressed shock over the bus accident. The Telangana government stated that it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed in the accident.

The state government, in an official statement, also confirmed that CM Revanth Reddy has alerted officials in New Delhi about the accident and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Jeddah EAM Jaishankar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia
42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia
World
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son Warns Of Violence As Bangladesh Awaits Verdict; Says She’s ‘Safe In India’
India
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'
Election 2025
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
Marathon Meetings In NDA Camp For Bihar Govt Formation; Shah, Nadda Meet Modi, Allies Line Up In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Customs Seize Gold Worth Over ₹1.5 Crore Hidden Inside Iron Press At Hyderabad Airport
Breaking: Violent Protests Erupt In Bangladesh Ahead Of Verdict As Mob Attacks And Arson Spread | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget