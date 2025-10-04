Cyclone Shakti: IMD Issues Alert For Maharashtra, Heavy Rain, Rough Sea Likely Till Oct 7

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCyclone Shakti: IMD Issues Alert For Maharashtra, Heavy Rain, Rough Sea Likely Till Oct 7

Due to Cyclone Shakti, the sea conditions are expected to turn very rough along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5, prompting authorities to advise fishermen to stay ashore.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for several districts of Maharashtra as Cyclone Shakti intensifies over the Arabian Sea. The alert,  in effect from October 3 to 7, warns of high to moderate impact across the coastal belt and calls for strict precautionary measures.

According to the IMD bulletin, the warning includes Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. These districts will experience strong winds ranging from 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

Wind speeds may increase further depending on how the system evolves. Sea conditions are expected to turn very rough along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5, prompting authorities to advise fishermen to stay ashore.

The weather agency also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in interior Maharashtra, especially across East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada. The North Konkan region could face flooding in low-lying areas due to intense cloud buildup and high moisture levels in the atmosphere.

The Maharashtra government has also issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning.

The government has issued an impact alert to all coastal districts, directing administrations to activate disaster management units, prepare evacuation plans for low-lying areas, and release public advisories warning against sea travel. Officials have been urged to ensure readiness for severe weather, possible flooding, and disruptions caused by heavy rain and gusty winds.

About Cyclone Shakti

Cyclone Shakti is the first post-monsoon tropical storm to form in the Arabian Sea this year, named by Sri Lanka. According to the IMD, the system was centered near Dwarka off the Gujarat coast on Friday and was intensifying steadily. It is expected to move westwards before shifting west-southwestwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday morning.

"Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-southwestwards and reach central parts of north and adjoining central Arabian Sea by 5th October," IMD said. 

Under the influence of the cyclone, sea conditions are predicted to remain rough to very rough along and off the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts, as well as near the Pakistan coastline, until Sunday. The storm is expected to stay offshore and gradually weaken from Monday morning onward, the weather department added.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 07:33 AM (IST)
Embed widget