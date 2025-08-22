Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday took a swipe at Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, ridiculing his unusual attempt to compare India to a luxury car and Pakistan to a dump truck. Singh described Munir’s metaphor as a clear acknowledgment of his country’s shortcomings.

“Everyone knows that if two nations gain independence at the same time, and one—through hard work, foresight, and sound policies—builds an economy like a Ferrari, while the other remains in the state of a dumper, it reflects their own failure. I see this statement by Asim Munir as exactly that—a confession,” Singh said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I would like to draw your attention to the statement given recently by Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir. He said, "India is a shining Mercedes coming on the highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of… pic.twitter.com/VOqQ9BNee0 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

Munir’s controversial comments, made earlier this month at an event in Florida, had already sparked widespread social media mockery. In what he called a “crude analogy,” Munir said, “India is a shining Mercedes coming on a highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

Netizens quickly seized on the metaphor, pointing out that it inadvertently highlighted Pakistan’s lag behind India, turning the statement into more of a self-own than a geopolitical strategy.

The Pakistan Army Chief also reportedly issued nuclear threats during the same US trip. Speaking at a black-tie dinner in Tampa hosted by businessman and honorary consul Adnan Asad, Munir warned, “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us.”

Green Flag To 5th Gen Jet Engine

Meanwhile, Singh highlighted India’s strides in defense technology, particularly in developing Fifth Generation fighter aircraft. “We are moving towards manufacturing aircraft engines in India itself, collaborating with the French company Safran,” he said. “Our Tejas aircraft is set to become a shining example of India’s indigenous defense capabilities. While challenges exist, we are committed to finding solutions and establishing full fighter aircraft production in India.”

The Defence Minister also emphasized India’s push to involve the private sector in strategic defense projects. “We are providing the private sector with an environment for growth. Opportunities for constructing Mega Defence Programmes—including fighter planes, helicopters, tanks, and submarines—are being opened through the Strategic Partnership Model. This will help our private companies become global giants in the coming years,” Singh said.