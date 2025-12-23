Sivaji Under Fire For Misogynistic Remarks At Film Event; Chinmayi, Manchu Manoj React

Telugu actor Sivaji has landed in controversy following remarks he made about women at a promotional event for his upcoming film Dhandoraa in Hyderabad on Monday evening. His comments, which many described as sexist and misogynistic, triggered sharp criticism from celebrities and social media users alike, including singer Chinmayi and actor Manchu Manoj.

Sivaji’s remarks at Dhandoraa event spark outrage

During the event, Sivaji praised anchor Sravanthi Chokkarapu for wearing a saree, calling her attire “modest.” As the crowd responded by chanting “Mangapathi” — a reference to his villainous role in Court: State vs A Nobody — the actor appeared to lean into the moment and went off on an unsolicited monologue about women’s clothing.

“I want to advise heroines not to wear whatever they feel like when going out, because you will bear the consequences of it,” Sivaji said, drawing cheers from a section of the audience.

Sivaji controversial comments on Heroines Dressing Attires These days!



Feminist Thrashing followed by Apology Inevitable?#DandoraaOnDec25th pic.twitter.com/KtFWE8hdUF — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) December 22, 2025

He went on to add, “Em anukovoddu amma heroines andaru. Miru anukunna naku poyedi em le, laagi peekutamu manam. Adi vere vishyam. (Don’t mind me saying this, heroines. Even if you mind, I don’t care because I’ll slap back).”

Sivaji further claimed that women look beautiful only when they dress “modestly” or wear sarees. “Saamaanu kanabade dantlo em undadu amma (Clothes that show your assets don’t do anything),” he said, as some members of the audience and a few people on stage clapped.

Encouraged by the reaction, he continued, “Whenever you wear revealing clothes, people will smile. But they’ll think you’re a wretched woman. And if they say it out loud, you’ll bring up freedom for women.” He concluded by stating, “There should be a limit to glamour. Your freedom is a privilege, don’t lose it.”

Social media slams Sivaji for misogynistic comments

While the speech appeared to amuse some at the venue, online users were quick to condemn it. A video clip of the remarks began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), prompting widespread backlash.

“Ee nakka inka inka worstu ga avthunaadu, could none of them standing behind him stop him ffs??? (This fox keeps getting worse by the day. Could none of them standing there stop him?)” questioned one user.

Another wrote, “A suo motu case should be initiated against Sivaji by the Women’s Commission for making such a derogatory remark on a public platform.”

Calling out the language used, one user commented, “Calling women's bodies as "samanlu" on a public platform and everybody clapping, endo.. Andaru aadollaki valla battalu gurinchi vollu gurinchi cheppetode (Everyone feels entitled to talk about women's bodies and clothing).”

Referring to his on-screen persona, another post read, “Sivaji Mangapathi Character esaadu. Sivaji Mangapathi la Matladadu. #Sivaji Mangapathi La Maaradu. Sivaji Ne Mangapathi (Sivaji played Mangapathi; he spoke like him and changed like him. He is Mangapathi).”

Chinmayi and Manchu Manoj strongly condemn Sivaji

Singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi was among the prominent voices to call out Sivaji. Taking to X, she accused the actor of deliberately provoking outrage to promote the film. She described the episode as, “Men commenting on women and what they should wear to rage-promote films in a society that hates women.”

Telugu Actor Sivaji doles out unnecessary advice to Actresses using slurs like ‘Daridrapu Munda’ saying they need to wear Saris to cover their ‘Saamaan’ - a word incels use.



Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and end up becoming the hero for incel boys.



The… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 23, 2025

She also took objection to his use of derogatory language, adding, “Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and end up becoming the hero for incel boys. The point is - these are professional spaces where Shivaji is using words like ‘Daridrapu M***a’.”

Questioning his double standards, Chinmayi further remarked that Sivaji himself should follow traditional dress codes if he believed so strongly in them. “He should wear only Dhotis and follow Indian culture. Wear bottu and if he is married wear the Kankanam and Mettelu to signify he is married. Unbelievable how women are treated here.”

Actor Manchu Manoj also weighed in, releasing a statement on social media criticising Sivaji’s comments. “This kind of statement is deeply disappointing. Policing women’s clothing or placing moral responsibility on them is outdated and unacceptable. Respect and accountability should start with individual behaviour, not by shaming women for how they dress. Public figures must speak responsibly, especially when their words influence society,” read a portion of his statement.