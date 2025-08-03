The Indian Army said on Saturday that it is awaiting the outcome of a probe into an alleged violent assault by one of its personnel on the SpiceJet employees at Srinagar airport last week. In a statement, the army said that it is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously.

“The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July 2025 has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to uphold the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case,” Army said in a statement.

It also said that the Army is "fully committed to maintaining discipline and mutual respect in all civil spaces across the country."

A Look At The Incident

On July 26, the incident took place at the boarding gate of SpiceJet flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi. The matter escalated over a disagreement related to the excess baggage. According to SpiceJet, a senior Army officer physically assaulted four of its ground staff during the altercation.

SpiceJet said that one staff member sustained a spinal fracture, while another suffered serious jaw injuries.

"A passenger grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025. Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand," SpiceJet said in a statement.