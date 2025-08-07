×
Watch Now

COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCoimbatore Power Cut On August 8, 2025: These Areas To Face 9-Hour Outage

Coimbatore Power Cut On August 8, 2025: These Areas To Face 9-Hour Outage

TANGEDCO announced a power cut in Coimbatore on August 8, 2025, from 9 AM to 4 PM for maintenance at Irugur and Somanur substations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 06:03 PM (IST)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power cut in several areas of Coimbatore on Friday, August 8, 2025, due to maintenance work at two 110 KV substations. Power supply will be suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the mentioned areas.

Coimbatore Power Cut (August 8)

Irugur 110 KV Substation (Metro Zone): Irugur, Ondipudur, Odderpalayam, S.I.H.S Colony, Pallapalayam (part), Kannampalayam (part), Chinniampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam, and Goldwins.

The reason for the shutdown was substation maintenance work.

Somanur 110 KV Substation (Coimbatore Zone): Krishnapuram, Semmandampalayam, parts of Kaniyur, and parts of Somanur.

The reason for the power cut was routine maintenance.

What To Do During Power Cut

With frequent power shutdowns—both scheduled and unexpected—affecting several parts of Coimbatore due to maintenance, transformer overload or adverse weather, residents are urged to take precautionary measures to stay safe and minimise disruptions.

The officials from TANGEDCO recommend that households unplug appliances such as televisions, air conditioners and computers to prevent damage from sudden power surges. Residents should also avoid using elevators during outages to avoid getting stuck in case of an abrupt shutdown. Keeping mobile phones charged, using battery-saving modes and relying on emergency lights or torches instead of candles are advised.

For those with elderly family members, infants or medical needs, backup arrangements like battery-powered fans, power banks and water supplies are essential. Businesses are encouraged to reschedule energy-intensive operations and alert customers in advance.

Fridge doors should remain shut during outages to preserve food. Residents can stay informed through the TANGEDCO mobile app or by contacting the helpline at 1912.

During summer nights, authorities recommend staying hydrated, using mosquito nets and staying in shaded or ventilated areas.

Being prepared can help citizens face outages with minimal discomfort and ensure safety for all, especially vulnerable groups like children and senior citizens.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Psychologist Marries Her Patient, Dies By Suicide Over Harassment By Husband & In-Laws

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Coimbatore
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet
Vice President Election: ‘Decision Taken By Prime Minister Will Be Accepted By NDA,’ Kiren Rijiju After Key Meet
World
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, 'Dates Almost Finalised': NSA Ajit Doval In Moscow
India
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget