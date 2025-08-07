Coimbatore Power Cut On August 8, 2025: These Areas To Face 9-Hour Outage

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power cut in several areas of Coimbatore on Friday, August 8, 2025, due to maintenance work at two 110 KV substations. Power supply will be suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the mentioned areas.

Coimbatore Power Cut (August 8)

Irugur 110 KV Substation (Metro Zone): Irugur, Ondipudur, Odderpalayam, S.I.H.S Colony, Pallapalayam (part), Kannampalayam (part), Chinniampalayam, Venkitapuram, Thottipalayam, and Goldwins.



The reason for the shutdown was substation maintenance work.

Somanur 110 KV Substation (Coimbatore Zone): Krishnapuram, Semmandampalayam, parts of Kaniyur, and parts of Somanur.



The reason for the power cut was routine maintenance.

What To Do During Power Cut

With frequent power shutdowns—both scheduled and unexpected—affecting several parts of Coimbatore due to maintenance, transformer overload or adverse weather, residents are urged to take precautionary measures to stay safe and minimise disruptions.

The officials from TANGEDCO recommend that households unplug appliances such as televisions, air conditioners and computers to prevent damage from sudden power surges. Residents should also avoid using elevators during outages to avoid getting stuck in case of an abrupt shutdown. Keeping mobile phones charged, using battery-saving modes and relying on emergency lights or torches instead of candles are advised.

For those with elderly family members, infants or medical needs, backup arrangements like battery-powered fans, power banks and water supplies are essential. Businesses are encouraged to reschedule energy-intensive operations and alert customers in advance.

Fridge doors should remain shut during outages to preserve food. Residents can stay informed through the TANGEDCO mobile app or by contacting the helpline at 1912.

During summer nights, authorities recommend staying hydrated, using mosquito nets and staying in shaded or ventilated areas.

Being prepared can help citizens face outages with minimal discomfort and ensure safety for all, especially vulnerable groups like children and senior citizens.

