A 33-year-old psychologist died by suicide in Hyderabad after prolonged domestic abuse at the hands of her husband and his family. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, renewing conversations around mental health, domestic violence, and systemic neglect. Rajitha reportedly met her husband Rohit at a mental health centre as her patient during her internship.

According to police, Rajitha, who was recovering from her first suicide attempt, was found critically injured after she reportedly jumped from the fourth-floor window of her residence in Czech Colony on July 28, as per a report on The Hindu. She sustained severe head trauma and was declared brain dead before succumbing to her injuries on August 5.

This was her second suicide attempt in less than a month. Earlier, on July 16, she had consumed sleeping pills and was hospitalised. Following her recovery, she was under the care of her parents at the time of the second attempt.

Rajitha Met Her Husband At Mental Health Centre

Rajitha’s family has accused her husband, Rohit — a software engineer — and his family of consistent harassment, both emotional and physical, as per a report on The New Indian Express. According to their complaint, Rajitha had first met Rohit while interning at a mental health centre in Banjara Hills, where he was undergoing treatment. After his condition improved under her supervision, the two developed a relationship and later married.

However, post-marriage, the situation deteriorated rapidly. Rohit allegedly quit his job and became financially dependent on Rajitha, using her income for personal use. The family further claims that Rohit turned physically abusive when she refused to give him money, and that his parents, Kishtaiah and Surekha, along with his brother Mohit, also harassed her.

Based on a complaint lodged by Rajitha’s father, the Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, including those pertaining to harassment and abetment to suicide.

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. One Life: 7893078930)