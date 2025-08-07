Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHyderabad Psychologist Marries Her Patient, Dies By Suicide Over Harassment By Husband & In-Laws

Hyderabad Psychologist Marries Her Patient, Dies By Suicide Over Harassment By Husband & In-Laws

Dr. A Rajitha, a 33-year-old psychologist, died by suicide in Hyderabad after alleged domestic abuse by her husband Rohit and his family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 02:26 PM (IST)

A 33-year-old psychologist died by suicide in Hyderabad after prolonged domestic abuse at the hands of her husband and his family. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, renewing conversations around mental health, domestic violence, and systemic neglect. Rajitha reportedly met her husband Rohit at a mental health centre as her patient during her internship. 

According to police, Rajitha, who was recovering from her first suicide attempt, was found critically injured after she reportedly jumped from the fourth-floor window of her residence in Czech Colony on July 28, as per a report on The Hindu. She sustained severe head trauma and was declared brain dead before succumbing to her injuries on August 5.

This was her second suicide attempt in less than a month. Earlier, on July 16, she had consumed sleeping pills and was hospitalised. Following her recovery, she was under the care of her parents at the time of the second attempt.

Rajitha Met Her Husband At Mental Health Centre

Rajitha’s family has accused her husband, Rohit — a software engineer — and his family of consistent harassment, both emotional and physical, as per a report on The New Indian Express. According to their complaint, Rajitha had first met Rohit while interning at a mental health centre in Banjara Hills, where he was undergoing treatment. After his condition improved under her supervision, the two developed a relationship and later married.

However, post-marriage, the situation deteriorated rapidly. Rohit allegedly quit his job and became financially dependent on Rajitha, using her income for personal use. The family further claims that Rohit turned physically abusive when she refused to give him money, and that his parents, Kishtaiah and Surekha, along with his brother Mohit, also harassed her.

Based on a complaint lodged by Rajitha’s father, the Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, including those pertaining to harassment and abetment to suicide. 

(If anyone faces mental health issues or knows anyone having suicidal feelings, they can seek emotional support with helpline numbers from suicide prevention organizations in the state. One Life: 7893078930)

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
India
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
India
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget