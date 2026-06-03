Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCM-elect Shivakumar rejects reports of probable ministers appearing in media

CM-elect Shivakumar rejects reports of probable ministers appearing in media

Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI): Karnataka chief minister-elect D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that reports circulating in the media regarding the composition of the new Cabinet were not official and that the final list of ministers would be communicated by the Congress high command after consultation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 12:33 AM (IST)

Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI): Karnataka chief minister-elect D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that reports circulating in the media regarding the composition of the new Cabinet were not official and that the final list of ministers would be communicated by the Congress high command after consultations.

Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru from New Delhi along with outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after holding discussions with the Congress high command on Cabinet formation, said a final decision on the names would be taken by the party leadership.

“Whatever is being reported in the media today is not official,” Shivakumar told reporters at the airport, dismissing speculation over the likely ministers in his Cabinet ahead of his swearing-in as chief minister on June 3 at the Lok Bhavan here.

Shivakumar, who is the Congress state president, said the names of the ministers would be conveyed to him on Wednesday morning.

“Tomorrow, after 10 am, I will receive the names," he said.

Shivakumar said discussions had already been held among the senior leaders and their views had been communicated to the party leadership.

“All of us have discussed the matter together, and we have conveyed our respective opinions. They (party high command) will take a final decision and inform us,” Shivakumar said.

He added that once the names are finalised, the list would be forwarded to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for the swearing-in arrangements.

“I will send the list to Lok Bhavan. This is all I wish to say,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had travelled to New Delhi on Monday morning to finalise the names of ministers for the new Cabinet, with the Congress leadership holding a series of consultations ahead of the change of guard in Karnataka.

Shivakumar is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister on June 3, succeeding Siddaramaiah. PTI GMS ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Khoda Under Scanner as Police Launch Massive Anti-Crime Drive

Published at : 03 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 03 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Punjab farmer's daughter Mehakpreet Kaur ranked No. 1 in Air Force Academy merit list
Punjab farmer's daughter Mehakpreet Kaur ranked No. 1 in Air Force Academy merit list
India
CM-elect Shivakumar rejects reports of probable ministers appearing in media
CM-elect Shivakumar rejects reports of probable ministers appearing in media
India
Delhi Medical Council gets new governing panel
Delhi Medical Council gets new governing panel
India
Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels
Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Khoda Under Scanner as Police Launch Massive Anti-Crime Drive
Ghaziabad Crime: Police Tighten Grip After Surya Murder, Illegal Madrasas Face Action
Breaking: Mamata Banerjee Hits Streets, Launches Protest Over Attacks on TMC MPs
Global Politics: Trump and Netanyahu: The Strategic Alliance That Reshaped Middle East Politics
Breaking: NEET Aspirant Found Dead in Patna Hostel; Police Probe Circumstances Behind Tragedy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget