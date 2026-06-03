CM-elect Shivakumar rejects reports of probable ministers appearing in media

Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI): Karnataka chief minister-elect D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that reports circulating in the media regarding the composition of the new Cabinet were not official and that the final list of ministers would be communicated by the Congress high command after consultations.

Shivakumar, who returned to Bengaluru from New Delhi along with outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after holding discussions with the Congress high command on Cabinet formation, said a final decision on the names would be taken by the party leadership.

“Whatever is being reported in the media today is not official,” Shivakumar told reporters at the airport, dismissing speculation over the likely ministers in his Cabinet ahead of his swearing-in as chief minister on June 3 at the Lok Bhavan here.

Shivakumar, who is the Congress state president, said the names of the ministers would be conveyed to him on Wednesday morning.

“Tomorrow, after 10 am, I will receive the names," he said.

Shivakumar said discussions had already been held among the senior leaders and their views had been communicated to the party leadership.

“All of us have discussed the matter together, and we have conveyed our respective opinions. They (party high command) will take a final decision and inform us,” Shivakumar said.

He added that once the names are finalised, the list would be forwarded to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for the swearing-in arrangements.

“I will send the list to Lok Bhavan. This is all I wish to say,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had travelled to New Delhi on Monday morning to finalise the names of ministers for the new Cabinet, with the Congress leadership holding a series of consultations ahead of the change of guard in Karnataka.

Shivakumar is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister on June 3, succeeding Siddaramaiah. PTI GMS ARI

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