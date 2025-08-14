A sudden cloudburst in the remote Honzar area of Kishtwar district triggered flash floods, washing away a Langer (community kitchen) shed and raising concerns of possible casualties. Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, stated that a flash flood had occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra, and that rescue operations had been initiated.

According to news agency PTI, officials stated that 12 bodies were recovered from the cloudburst-hit village and the toll could go up. In order to aid rescue operations, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to Kishtwar district, news agency ANI reported.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Briefs Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah informed that he briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the inicdent while verified information from the area is slow in arriving. "I just spoke to the Union Home Minister @AmitShah Sb to brief him about the developing situation in Kishtwar region of Jammu. The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilised from within & beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations. I’m not going to be speaking to channels or news agencies. The government will share information as & when possible," Omar stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he spoke to both CM Omar and LG Manoj Sinha, "Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need."

Taking to X, Union MoS Jitendra Singh said, "Kishtwar Update: Just now recieved a call from LoP J&K and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma. Also spoke to CM Omar Abdullah. The additional rescue teams are finding it difficult to reach the site of the cloudburst, yet they are trying despite all the constraints. Road has been washed off and the weather is not helicopter-worthy. Meanwhile, SDRF and NDRF support is being mobilised...While I am coordinating with the Central authorities, I have also made a request to allow me to travel if by any chance the Air Force authorities could try a helicopter sortie."

J&K LoP and MLA Padder-Nagseni, MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma told ANI, "We don't have any numbers or data yet, but there is a possibility of huge damage there. Currently, we don't have any numbers or data. Due to the ongoing yatra, the area is congested. I will speak to the LG and ask for an NDRF team for rescue operations."

The Office of LG J&K tweeted, "Anguished by the cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected."

