Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaClassical Vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Passes Away At 89

Classical Vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Passes Away At 89

Renowned classical vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Padma Vibhushan awardee, died at 89 in Mirzapur after a prolonged illness. He is survived by three daughters and a son.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Renowned classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra died early Thursday. He was 89.

Family sources said Mishra breathed his last around 4 am after a prolonged illness.

The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time.

According to sources, Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

He is survived by three daughters and a son. His wife died four years ago.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Padma Vibhushan Classical Vocalist Indian Music Mirzapur News Chhannulal Mishra Hindustani Classical Musician Death Pandit Mishra Indian Classical Music Legend
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Intercepts Pro-Palestinian Flotilla Headed To Gaza; Greta Thunberg Among Those On Board
Israel Intercepts Pro-Palestinian Flotilla Headed To Gaza; Greta Thunberg Among Those On Board
World
'What A Joke': Pak Senator Slams Asim Munir For Rare Earth Minerals Pic With Trump
'What A Joke': Pak Senator Slams Asim Munir For Rare Earth Minerals Pic With Trump
India
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversary
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversary
World
Elon Musk Becomes The First Person Ever To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth
Elon Musk Becomes The First Person Ever To Reach $500 Billion Net Worth
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget