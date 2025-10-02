Classical Vocalist Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Passes Away At 89

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Renowned classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra died early Thursday. He was 89.

Family sources said Mishra breathed his last around 4 am after a prolonged illness.

The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time.

According to sources, Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

He is survived by three daughters and a son. His wife died four years ago.

