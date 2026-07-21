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English NewsNewsIndiaClass 11 student fatally stabbed in south Delhi; two held

Class 11 student fatally stabbed in south Delhi; two held

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI): A 19-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel with a group of people in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji on Monday afternoon, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI): A 19-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel with a group of people in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred near a park in B Block of DDA Flats in Kalkaji, they said, adding that two persons have been apprehended.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a quarrel among school students was received at 2.23 pm. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim lying with stab injuries.

A CATS ambulance also reached the spot and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before shifting the injured to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The deceased was identified as Saiyed Husain (19), a resident of JJ Camp, Okhla Phase-II.

"He was a Class 11 student studying at an MCD school in Kalkaji. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Husain was stabbed during a quarrel involving two or three persons," a senior police officer said.

Police said the suspected attackers have been identified and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend them.

"The accused have been identified. Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend them at the earliest," a police officer said.

Police said that a case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway. They are examining CCTV camera footage from the area and questioning witnesses to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the attack.

The exact motive behind the incident is yet to be established. The body has been sent for postmortem. PTI BM APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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