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English NewsNewsWorld'Iran Will Pay Many Times Over': Trump Issues Stark Warning After US Soldiers Killed

'Iran Will Pay Many Times Over': Trump Issues Stark Warning After US Soldiers Killed

Trump warned Iran would face a harsher US response for every American soldier killed after three troops died in an Iranian strike in Jordan, as US airstrikes on Iranian targets entered a ninth night.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 11:50 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that Iran would face a severe response for every American soldier killed after two US service members died in an Iranian missile and drone attack on a military base in Jordan.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had instructed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine and other senior military leaders to ensure a stronger response to any future attacks.


Iran Will Pay Many Times Over': Trump Issues Stark Warning After US Soldiers Killed

The warning came after three US service members were killed and another remained missing following Friday's Iranian ballistic missile and drone strike in Jordan, marking the first American troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the conflict.

The US military said the personnel were killed while American and partner forces were defending the base against the attack. Four other service members who were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan have since been discharged.

US says it disabled, redirected eight commercial vessels

The US military said on Monday that it had disabled one commercial vessel and redirected seven others as part of its naval blockade of Iranian ports, preventing ships from entering or leaving the country.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the figures were current as of July 20. It added that personnel aboard the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, were supporting round-the-clock flight operations from the Arabian Sea as CENTCOM enforced the blockade against Iran.

Diplomatic Exchanges With US Ongoing Via Mediators

Meanwhile, Iran said diplomatic contacts with the United States were continuing through mediators despite the escalating conflict.

"We have been informed by mediators and have received messages—without going into details. The important point is that the diplomatic apparatus has remained active in recent days, and certain mediators have conveyed ideas to us," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press briefing in Tehran on Monday.

His remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran had continued to signal, both directly and through multiple channels, that it wanted to resume talks.

Also Read: 'Most Anti-Youth PM': Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over NEET Row, Demands Pradhan's Exit

Rubio said a return to diplomacy would be "very positive", but added, "That's not where we are tonight, unfortunately."

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
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