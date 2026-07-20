'Iran Will Pay Many Times Over': Trump Issues Stark Warning After US Soldiers Killed
Trump warned Iran would face a harsher US response for every American soldier killed after three troops died in an Iranian strike in Jordan, as US airstrikes on Iranian targets entered a ninth night.
US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that Iran would face a severe response for every American soldier killed after two US service members died in an Iranian missile and drone attack on a military base in Jordan.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had instructed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Daniel Caine and other senior military leaders to ensure a stronger response to any future attacks.
The warning came after three US service members were killed and another remained missing following Friday's Iranian ballistic missile and drone strike in Jordan, marking the first American troop deaths from direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the conflict.
The US military said the personnel were killed while American and partner forces were defending the base against the attack. Four other service members who were evacuated to hospitals in Jordan have since been discharged.