Shehbaz Sharif Minister's Party Allies With Lashkar-e-Taiba For PoK Election

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan's party, the Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP), has announced an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), described as the part of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), for elections to the reserved refugee seats linked to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Under the alliance, the PMML will support the IPP on two alleged refugee-reserved seats in Lahore. In return, the IPP will back LeT's candidates contesting PoK seats under the banner of the Jammu Kashmir United Movement (JKUM).

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Alliance Announced In Lahore

The alliance was announced in Lahore by PMML Lahore General Secretary and US-designated terrorist Hameed-ul-Hasan, along with IPP Punjab president and former federal minister Rana Nazir Ahmed Khan.

PMML National General Secretary Khalid Naik Gujjar and IPP Lahore chief Malik Zaman Naseeb were also present during the announcement.

PoK Protests Continue

The development comes as protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have continued for the past 42 days. Protesters are demanding the abolition of 12 alleged refugee-reserved seats, claiming that Pakistan's ISI uses them to bring its preferred leaders and militants into the political mainstream as legislators.

During the press conference, Hameed-ul-Hasan opposed the protesters' demand to scrap the 12 alleged refugee seats. He also thanked Communications Minister Aleem Khan, saying the minister had extended significant support on the Kashmir issue.

Questions Over IPP's Role In Pakistan Government

According to sources, Aleem Khan, whose Istehkam Pakistan Party has only four members in Pakistan's Parliament, was made a minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government with the backing of the ISI.

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The sources further claimed that billionaire businessman Aleem Khan had financially supported ISI projects. They alleged that Hameed-ul-Hasan's public expression of gratitude for Aleem Khan's support on Kashmir referred to this alleged funding, which, according to the sources, eventually reached the Lashkar-e-Taiba.