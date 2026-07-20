The Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) formed an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), described as the political wing of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). This alliance is for elections to reserved refugee seats linked to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
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Shehbaz Sharif Minister's Party Allies With Lashkar-e-Taiba For PoK Election
Pakistan Minister Aleem Khan's IPP has allied with the LeT-linked PMML for PoK refugee-reserved seats, as 42-day protests continue over alleged ISI-backed political influence in the region.
- Pakistan's IPP allied with LeT's PMML for PoK seats.
- PMML supports IPP; IPP backs LeT's PoK candidates.
- Alliance forms amid PoK protests challenging refugee seats.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What electoral alliance was recently announced in Pakistan?
Who is the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) affiliated with?
The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) is described as the political wing of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It has formed an electoral alliance with the Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP).
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