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English NewsNewsIndiaGurugram police arrests one for illegal sale of pregnancy termination kits

Gurugram police arrests one for illegal sale of pregnancy termination kits

Gurugram, Jul 20 (PTI): One person was arrested on Monday for posing as a doctor and illegally selling Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits in a village in Gurugram district, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

Gurugram, Jul 20 (PTI): One person was arrested on Monday for posing as a doctor and illegally selling Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits in a village in Gurugram district, police said.

The accused has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Delhi.

He was posing as a doctor at medical store New Deepak Medicos in Ghata village, treating patients without any medical qualification and supplying MTP kits to pregnant women without valid medical consultation.

The matter came to light when Deputy Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer (PNDT) Devender Singh Solanki submitted a complaint in this regard at the Gurugram Sector 56 police station.

To verify the information, the Health Department conducted a decoy operation, sending a woman to the medical store with marked currency.

The accused allegedly provided her with an MTP kit without a valid prescription and also explained the procedure for terminating the pregnancy.

Vikas was soon apprehended at the spot, and the kit and the decoy money were recovered from his possession.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sector 56 police station, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused possessed neither a medical degree nor any valid medical qualification. He had been treating patients at the medical store for approximately eight months," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

The investigation further revealed that he had been carrying out these activities with the knowledge of the medical store owner and the pharmacist.

The accused failed to produce any valid records or bills regarding the purchase, sale, or distribution of the MTP kits.

Further investigation was underway. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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