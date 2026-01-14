Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaChinese Communist Party Delegation Meets RSS Day After Talks With BJP, Oppn Questions Timing

Chinese Communist Party Delegation Meets RSS Day After Talks With BJP, Oppn Questions Timing

The RSS termed it a "courtesy call" to understand the Sangh, while BJP cited increased diplomatic engagements. Opposition parties criticized the meetings, questioning BJP's stance on China.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: ayesha | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) met senior functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in New Delhi on Tuesday, a day after holding discussions with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders at the party’s headquarters.

While the BJP described the engagements as routine diplomatic outreach aimed at strengthening dialogue, the Congress questioned the timing and purpose of the meetings, alleging that China asserted claims over the Shaksgam Valley in Jammu and Kashmir shortly after the closed-door interaction with BJP leaders.

RSS Calls It A Courtesy Interaction

According to a senior RSS functionary, the Chinese delegation, led by Sun Haiyan, vice-minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), and accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, had sought the meeting with the Sangh.

“The Sangh has always been open to meeting people from all ideologies and faiths,” the functionary said. “They had expressed their desire to know more about the Sangh and met Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary of the Sangh. It was a courtesy call.”

The RSS declined to share details of the discussions. The functionary also noted that such interactions were not unprecedented, recalling that after the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, a delegation from the Chinese Embassy had similarly paid a courtesy visit to Sangh leaders.

Political Pushback And Opposition Criticism

Senior BJP leaders also refrained from disclosing specifics of the meeting, reiterating that the delegation’s visit was purely courtesy-driven. A party functionary said diplomatic engagements had increased since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan last year.

“This meeting was aimed at further enhancing relations and dialogue,” the BJP functionary said.

The Congress, however, raised sharp questions over the outreach. Congress leader Pawan Khera said dialogue itself was not the issue. “There’s no problem with the meeting. There’s no problem with the dialogue,” he said. “The problem is with the BJP’s hypocrisy, duplicity, fraudulence and deceit.”

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the BJP after reports of the CPC delegation’s visit to the RSS office. Writing on X, Akhilesh questioned the BJP’s long-standing campaign against Chinese imports, asking whether the party had “turned foreign while preaching swadeshi”.

Related Video

Breaking News: Historic NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduction Opens Doors for Minus-Score Aspirants

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met with the Communist Party of China (CPC) delegation?

A delegation of the Communist Party of China met with senior functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

What was the purpose of the meeting between the CPC delegation and the RSS?

According to the RSS, it was a courtesy call from the Chinese delegation who wanted to know more about the Sangh. The RSS stated they are always open to meeting people from all ideologies and faiths.

How did the BJP describe their meeting with the CPC delegation?

The BJP described the engagements as routine diplomatic outreach aimed at strengthening dialogue and further enhancing relations between the two countries.

What was the opposition's reaction to these meetings?

The Congress questioned the timing and purpose, alleging hypocrisy and deceit. The Samajwadi Party chief questioned the BJP's stance on Chinese imports after these meetings.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
CCP RSS China
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Estranged Brother Tejashwi At BJP Leader’s Makar Sankranti Feast
Education
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
NEET-PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduced To Zero Percentile As Thousands Of Seats Remain Vacant
World
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
Iran Set For First Protest-Linked Execution Today As Toll Crosses 2,500; Trump Threatens ‘Very Strong Action’
World
Thailand Train Horror: Crane Collapse Triggers Deadly Derailment, At Least 22 Dead
Thailand Train Horror: Crane Collapse Triggers Deadly Derailment, At Least 22 Dead
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Historic NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Reduction Opens Doors for Minus-Score Aspirants
Pongal: PM Modi Attends Pongal Mahotsav, Calls It a Global Symbol of Tamil Culture and Tradition
Pongal: PM Modi Celebrates Pongal at Pongal Mahotsav, Calls It a Global Symbol of Tamil Culture
Breaking: Massive Crowd Gathers at Prayagraj Sangam as Millions Take Holy Dip on Ekadashi
Breaking: NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Slashed to Historic Low, Even Negative Scores Eligible for Admission
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget