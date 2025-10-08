Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaChhattisgarh: 4 Workers Dead, 6 Injured As Lift Crashes At Power Plant In Sakti

Chhattisgarh: 4 Workers Dead, 6 Injured As Lift Crashes At Power Plant In Sakti

The incident took place on Tuesday night at RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd's plant in Dabhra area of Ucchpinda village in the district.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sakti (Chhattisgarh), Oct 8 (PTI) Four workers were killed and six others injured after a lift collapsed from a height at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd's plant in Dabhra area of Ucchpinda village in the district, Sakti Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma told PTI.

As per preliminary information, 10 workers were inside the lift and descending to the ground after their routine work. The lift suddenly crashed, leaving all of them injured, she said.

The workers were rushed to the Jindal Fortis Hospital in neighbouring Raigarh district, where four of them succumbed to injuries during treatment. Six others are undergoing treatment, the official said.

The capacity of the lift was around 2,000 kilograms and its maintenance work was done recently on September 29, she said.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the lift crash, the official added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
CHHATTISGARH Sakti
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget