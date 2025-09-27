Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests

'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests

UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns strict action after ‘I Love Muhammad’ violence in Bareilly, saying ‘Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi’ and urging peace during Hindu festivals across the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday delivered a sharp warning to those attempting to disrupt law and order in the state, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and security. His remarks follow recent clashes in Bareilly linked to the ‘I Love Muhammad’ controversy.

Speaking at an event in Shravasti, Adityanath emphasized that anarchy will not be tolerated. “We provide security and respect to everyone. But if anyone attacks innocent citizens, the action taken against them will set an example for generations to come,” he stated.

‘Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi’

The Chief Minister made it clear that any attempt to disturb the festive atmosphere would meet with severe consequences. “I will say again: if someone dares to cause a disturbance by protesting on the streets, they will pay a heavy price,” Adityanath said, as reported by ANI.

He further remarked that certain groups seem to oppose peace and welfare, particularly when Hindu festivals approach. “Faith is a matter of conscience, not a reason for protest. If you vandalize in the name of faith, attack pedestrians, or confront the police, we won’t let you go. Agar chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi,” he added.

Bareilly Violence and the ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row

The warning comes in the wake of violent clashes outside a mosque in Bareilly’s Kotwali area following Friday prayers. Reports indicate that tensions escalated after the last-minute cancellation of a demonstration planned by Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan, who alleged that authorities denied permission for the protest.

In response to the unrest, Khan and seven others, Sarfaraz, Manifuddin, Azeem Ahmed, Mohammed Sharif, Mohammed Aamir, Rehan, and Mohammad Sarfaraz—were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Authorities have also detained 36 additional individuals for questioning in connection with the incident.

Firm Stance on Law and Order

Adityanath reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward violence and disruption. “Spoiling the atmosphere during festivals and celebrations is unacceptable. If anyone tries to create unrest on the streets, they will face strict consequences,” he said.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Bareilly Violence YOGI ADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh Unrest UP CM Warning I Love Muhammad Row Law And Order UP Hindu Festivals Peace Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi Tauqeer Raza Khan Arrest Festival Security
