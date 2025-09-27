Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday delivered a sharp warning to those attempting to disrupt law and order in the state, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and security. His remarks follow recent clashes in Bareilly linked to the ‘I Love Muhammad’ controversy.

Speaking at an event in Shravasti, Adityanath emphasized that anarchy will not be tolerated. “We provide security and respect to everyone. But if anyone attacks innocent citizens, the action taken against them will set an example for generations to come,” he stated.

#WATCH | Shravasti | UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Anarchy is not acceptable. We will give respect to everyone, we will provide security to everyone, but if someone dares to tamper with security, attacks innocent citizens, then such action will be taken against them that it will… pic.twitter.com/eclHfIIDn0 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

‘Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi’

The Chief Minister made it clear that any attempt to disturb the festive atmosphere would meet with severe consequences. “I will say again: if someone dares to cause a disturbance by protesting on the streets, they will pay a heavy price,” Adityanath said, as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | Shravasti, UP | UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "There are some people who dislike peace and welfare. Whenever a Hindu festival or celebration approaches, they become overheated. To cool their heat, we have to resort to denting and painting... Faith is a matter of… pic.twitter.com/xFqyyxfaRs — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

He further remarked that certain groups seem to oppose peace and welfare, particularly when Hindu festivals approach. “Faith is a matter of conscience, not a reason for protest. If you vandalize in the name of faith, attack pedestrians, or confront the police, we won’t let you go. Agar chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi,” he added.

Bareilly Violence and the ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row

The warning comes in the wake of violent clashes outside a mosque in Bareilly’s Kotwali area following Friday prayers. Reports indicate that tensions escalated after the last-minute cancellation of a demonstration planned by Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan, who alleged that authorities denied permission for the protest.

In response to the unrest, Khan and seven others, Sarfaraz, Manifuddin, Azeem Ahmed, Mohammed Sharif, Mohammed Aamir, Rehan, and Mohammad Sarfaraz—were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Authorities have also detained 36 additional individuals for questioning in connection with the incident.

Firm Stance on Law and Order

Adityanath reiterated his administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward violence and disruption. “Spoiling the atmosphere during festivals and celebrations is unacceptable. If anyone tries to create unrest on the streets, they will face strict consequences,” he said.