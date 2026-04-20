Low-Flying Aircraft Hits Tree, Crashes In Chhattisgarh Jungle

An aircraft reportedly crashed after hitting a tree in the Ratanpahli forest in Narayanpur area of Jashpur, in Chattisgrah.

The incident occurred near Khurasagarha village under the Narayanpur police station limits.

According to initial information, the aircraft was flying at a height of around 30 feet from the ground when the accident took place.

Rescue Teams Dispatched

A rescue team has been sent to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Official Confirmation Awaited

The SP said over the phone that official confirmation of the crash is still pending.

“I am also heading to the spot; it is difficult to say anything at this stage,” the officer said.

Further details are awaited.