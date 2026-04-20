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HomeNewsIndiaLow-Flying Aircraft Hits Tree, Crashes In Chhattisgarh Jungle

Low-Flying Aircraft Hits Tree, Crashes In Chhattisgarh Jungle

According to initial information, the aircraft was flying at a height of around 30 feet from the ground when the accident took place.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 05:12 PM (IST)

An aircraft reportedly crashed after hitting a tree in the Ratanpahli forest in Narayanpur area of Jashpur, in Chattisgrah.

The incident occurred near Khurasagarha village under the Narayanpur police station limits.

According to initial information, the aircraft was flying at a height of around 30 feet from the ground when the accident took place.

Rescue Teams Dispatched

A rescue team has been sent to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Official Confirmation Awaited

The SP said over the phone that official confirmation of the crash is still pending.

“I am also heading to the spot; it is difficult to say anything at this stage,” the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
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