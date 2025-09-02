Amaravati, Sep 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, state Minister Nara Lokesh and several other leaders congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday for completing 30 years since he first took oath as the CM.

Naidu served as the CM continuously from 1995 to 2004 and returned to post in 2014 and 2024, serving a total of four times. During his first two tenures, he was the CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Governor said, “I extend my hearty congratulations to Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu on completion of 30 years since he first took oath as Chief Minister on 1st September 1995 in the united Andhra Pradesh." He wished Naidu good health and long life in the service of people.

Taking to X to congratulate his father, Minister Lokesh said, "Warm greetings on completing three decades sir (Naidu), a person I am privileged to call 'nanna' (dad) at home and 'Boss' at work. Still young at heart and steadied by experience, our Chief Minister stands ready to meet new challenges with clarity, courage, and conviction." Thirty years ago today, Naidu took oath for the first time as Chief Minister, marking the dawn of an era that reimagined Andhra Pradesh's ambitions and accelerated its rise, he said.

From 'retooling' governance with technology to catalysing investment and jobs, this journey has been about turning possibilities into reality and aspirations into durable institutions, Lokesh said.

"From HITEC City (Hyderabad) and Genome Valley powering a new tech identity, to Amaravati symbolising our will to build future-ready urbanism, his leadership stitched together innovation, infrastructure, and inclusion," said the IT Minister.

According to the TDP general secretary, the 'CBN (Naidu) playbook' blended 'speed with accountability', building resilient infrastructure, data-driven services, and platforms that empower citizens and enterprises alike.

He highlighted that Naidu's reign witnessed the channelling of Krishna river waters through Handri - Neeva and lift irrigation projects to arid Rayalaseema region to quench the drinking water needs and irrigation.

Upcoming irrigation schemes like Polavaram and Banakacherla will transform Rayalaseema into Ratnalaseema (place of precious stones), he added.

"Thirty years is more than a milestone. It is a living legacy. From HITEC City to "Quantum" frontiers, from biotech aspirations to data-driven economies, the work remains a legacy in progress," Lokesh added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called Naidu a "visionary" who imagines the future with foresight to undertake development programmes.

“I extend hearty congratulations (to Naidu) for completing 30 years since swearing in as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh for the first time,” said Kalyan in a press release.

Several other ministers hailed the milestone, including Law Minister NMD Farook, who listed out 30 key schemes, programmes and reforms ushered in by Naidu.

Meanwhile, YSRCP called the occasion a ‘black day’, alleging that Naidu usurped power from TDP founder N T Rama Rao in an "organised coup".

YSRCP MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu described the day Naidu was sworn in as the CM as a “black day of democracy", alleging that he overthrew his father-in-law and took over the party and Chief Minister office through "manipulation".

