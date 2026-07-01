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English NewsNewsIndiaCentre Extends Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Tenure By One Year

Centre Extends Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Tenure By One Year

The Centre extends Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's tenure by a year till July 14, 2027, under Fundamental Rule 56(d).

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri received a one-year extension.
  • His service tenure now extends until July 14, 2027.
  • China expert Misri played key role in Galwan talks.

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was given a one-year extension on Wednesday, till July 14 next year.

Widely regarded as an expert on China, Misri was appointed to the post in June 2024.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension for a period of one year beyond July 14, 2026, that is, up to July 14, 2027, under the provisions of Fundamental Rule 56(d).

The rule has a provision for extension in service for the defence secretary, foreign secretary, home secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau, secretary of Research and Analysis Wing, and a few others beyond the age of retirement of 60 years.

Career diplomat Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was working as the Deputy National Security Adviser (Dy NSA) before his appointment as the foreign secretary.

He has the rare distinction of serving as private secretary to three prime ministers -- Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Before he was appointed as the deputy NSA, Misri served as India's ambassador to China from 2019-2021.

Misri is believed to have played a key role in talks between India and China after tensions flared significantly following the Galwan Valley clashes in June, 2020.

He has also served as India's ambassador to Spain (2014-2016) and Myanmar (2016-2018) besides having stints in many Indian missions including Pakistan, the US, Germany, Belgium and Sri Lanka.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 10:28 PM (IST)
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Foreign Secretary Ministry Of External Affairs Vikram Misri Indian Foreign Service
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