Bengaluru, Sep 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the technical issues affecting the Social and Educational Survey—widely referred to as the "caste census"—have "almost been sorted out" and that the survey will proceed in a full-fledged manner.

He asserted that the survey would be completed within the stipulated period and stressed there would be no extension.

Concerns have been raised over the "slow pace of the survey", with technical glitches and server issues hampering data collection.

Siddaramaiah chaired a video-conference meeting with ministers, senior officials, Backward Classes Commission Chairman Madhusudan R Naik, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Zilla Panchayat CEOs of all districts.

The survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7.

"The survey work started on September 22 and will be completed by October 7. There are some technical issues, all of which have to be resolved. They have almost been sorted out. So, the survey work will be held in a full-fledged manner from today," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters, he said all DCs and CEOs had been instructed to take the survey "very seriously" to ensure it is completed within the deadline.

"There is no question of extension of the survey period. The survey will have to speed up. From today, in all districts it will speed up, including in Bengaluru," he added.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declined to stop the survey but directed the State Backward Classes Commission to maintain the confidentiality of the collected data and ensure the voluntary participation of citizens.

The chief minister assured, "Whatever conditions imposed by the court will be followed." Enumerators, mostly government school teachers, visiting households door to door, have faced technical problems with the survey app in several locations.

Officials said server issues, failure in OTP generation, and network disruptions have affected data collection.

Acknowledging delays, Siddaramaiah said, "According to DCs, over 90 per cent of the issues have been sorted out and the remaining issues will be resolved soon. I have told the commission and the secretary to resolve all the issues. All the issues will be resolved, probably by today. The backlog of the last four days should be covered in the coming days." He added that DCs and CEOs had been directed to hold daily review meetings and address any issues immediately. Further, regional commissioners, in-charge secretaries of districts, and District in-charge ministers have been instructed to ensure coordination and oversee the survey.

"So far, only 2–4 per cent of survey progress has been achieved daily. Strict instructions have been given that a minimum of 10 per cent progress should be achieved every day," Siddaramaiah said.

Officials said while the goal is to cover all 1.43 crore families in the state, only 2.76 lakh families have been surveyed thus far.

Assuring remuneration for enumerators, Siddaramaiah said, "There are media reports that there is resistance in some places from teachers (who are enumerators). There may be some misconceptions. There is no resistance from anywhere. If anyone resists and doesn’t cooperate, action will be taken in accordance with the law." The survey will involve around 1.75 lakh enumerators covering about 7 crore people across the state.

Conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, the exercise uses a 60-question questionnaire and is being carried out "scientifically", officials said.

The commission is expected to submit its report to the government by December.