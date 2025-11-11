Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBypolls For 8 Seats Across 6 States And 1 UT Begin Amid Tight Security

Bypolls For 8 Seats Across 6 States And 1 UT Begin Amid Tight Security

Voting is underway across multiple states for key Assembly bypolls under tight security. From Telangana to Punjab and J&K, political fortunes hang in balance ahead of results on November 14.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Polling began early Tuesday morning across several states for high-profile Assembly by-elections, with heavy security deployment and strict surveillance ensuring smooth conduct. From Telangana to Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha, Mizoram, and Jammu & Kashmir, voters are deciding the fate of dozens of candidates in contests that could shape the political narrative ahead of future elections.

Jubilee Hills bypoll: A three-way battle in Hyderabad

Polling in the prestigious Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad began at 7 am under tight security. Over 4.01 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 58 candidates in what has turned into a triangular contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Officials identified 226 of the 407 polling stations as “critical”, with nearly 1,800 police personnel and central security forces deployed. For the first time, drone surveillance is being used across all polling stations for real-time aerial monitoring. Webcasting has also been set up at each booth.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June. His widow, Sunita Gopinath, is contesting on a BRS ticket, while the BJP has fielded L Deepak Reddy. Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, backed by Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, is hoping to retain the seat for the ruling party.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led an intensive campaign, with all Congress ministers participating in the effort. The BJP’s Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with BRS leader K T Rama Rao, also campaigned vigorously.

Dampa (Mizoram): Singer-preacher in the fray

In Mizoram’s Mamit district, polling began at 7 am across 41 booths in the Dampa constituency, which borders Bangladesh and Tripura. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo.

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has fielded singer and preacher Vanlalsailova. The MNF is represented by its vice-president R Lalthangliana, while Congress has nominated John Rotluangliana and BJP has fielded Lalhmingthanga. Voting will continue till 4 pm.

Ghatshila (Jharkhand): Family legacy on the line

Polling is also underway in Jharkhand’s Ghatshila constituency, where voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. More than 2.56 lakh voters, including 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to cast their ballots.

The main contest is between Somesh Chandra Soren of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and BJP’s Babulal Soren. The bypoll follows the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose son Somesh is now contesting to retain his father’s seat.

Tight Security as Voting Begins in Rajasthan’s Anta Assembly Bypoll

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday in the Anta Assembly constituency of Rajasthan’s Baran district amid tight security. Over 2.28 lakh voters, including 1.11 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes across 268 polling stations. The bypoll was necessitated after the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena following his conviction in a criminal case. Congress has fielded former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, while BJP’s candidate is Morpal Suman. Voting will continue till 6 pm, and counting is scheduled for November 14.

The ruling BJP currently holds 118 of the state’s 200 Assembly seats.

Tarn Taran (Punjab): Test for AAP and Bhagwant Mann

In Punjab, polling for the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The bypoll, necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, is a crucial test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Fifteen candidates are in the fray, with 1,92,838 eligible voters. AAP has fielded Harmeet Singh Sandhu, a three-time MLA who joined the party earlier this year. Congress has nominated local leader Karanbir Singh Burj, while the BJP is represented by Harjit Singh Sandhu. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, backed by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Independent candidate Mandeep Singh, brother of an accused in a 2022 murder case, has drawn attention for his backing from radical Sikh groups.

Nuapada (Odisha): Sympathy factor in play

Voting began at 7 am in Odisha’s Nuapada Assembly constituency under heavy security. Polling will end at 5 pm in 311 booths and an hour earlier in 47 sensitive locations. The bypoll follows the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

The BJD has fielded Snehangini Chhuria, while the BJP’s Jay Dholakia, son of the late legislator, hopes to capitalise on the sympathy wave. Congress has nominated Ghasiram Majhi, while the Samajwadi Party’s Ramakanta Hati is also contesting.

Jammu & Kashmir: Nagrota and Budgam brace for crucial battles

All arrangements are in place for Wednesday’s high-stakes bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota constituencies. In Budgam, the National Conference (NC) has fielded Aga Mehmood, while PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir and BJP’s Aga Syed Mohsin are the other key contenders. Once an NC stronghold, the seat has become a multi-cornered contest with several independents also in the race.

In Nagrota, the battle is triangular between BJP, NC, and the Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP). Following the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana, his daughter Devyani Rana is contesting on a BJP ticket against NC’s Shamim Begum and JKNPP’s Harsh Dev Singh.

A total of 97,893 voters are eligible to cast their votes across 154 polling stations. The results for all by-elections will be declared on November 14.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Jharkhand Bypolls Budgam Tarn Taran Nagrota Telangana Elections Jubilee Hills Nuapada Mizoram Bypoll
