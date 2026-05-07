BJP worker shot at in Basirhat, party blames TMC-sheltered goons

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI): On a day of escalating post-poll violence in West Bengal, a BJP worker was shot at, allegedly by TMC-sheltered miscreants, in the Basirhat area of North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, saffron party sources claimed.

The victim, Rohit Roy, was moved to the Basirhat state-run hospital, with bullet injuries in his abdominal area, where his condition was stated to be critical but stable.

In a video footage circulated by the party’s media cell, Roy was heard alleging he was shot by three miscreants from among a group of 8-10 TMC workers when he, along with a few others, were putting up BJP flags in his locality.

“I began running after they started shooting indiscriminately. I realised later that I had been hit,” he said, while receiving medical attention at the hospital.

The incident preceded the shocking late evening development of the attack on Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who was shot dead in a brazen, point-blank attack in Madhyamgram area of the same district, triggering sharp political reactions and escalating tension in the area.

Adhikari, who visited the private hospital where Rath’s body was kept, later told reporters that he was aware of the Basirhat shootout as well as a few other incidents of alleged attacks on BJP workers in other parts of the state, including a knife attack on another BJP activist in the Baranagar area of north Kolkata.

“I urge the party workers not to take law into their own hands. A new government will assume responsibilities in two days, and we will ensure that a repeat of incidents like Abhaya’s murder at RG Kar hospital never happens. The party will stand by the victims and their families, and we won’t allow any more mother and sister to lose their dear ones in this manner,” he said. PTI SMY NN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)