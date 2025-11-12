‘Irresponsible, Anti-National’: BJP Targets Siddaramaiah Over Red Fort Blast Comment

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement questioning the timing of the powerful car blast explosion near Red Fort in Delhi has drawn sharp criticism from the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which slammed the remark as a reflection of the Congress party’s ‘anti-national legacy’.

The explosion took place on Monday, currently under investigation, claiming the lives of at least 12 people and injuring about 20.

State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday accused the Congress of continuing its “anti-national” approach, recalling that even after the 2019 Pulwama attack, the party’s leaders had made remarks that aided Pakistan’s propaganda.

“The Karnataka Chief Minister’s comments were in the same vein. When the sovereignty and security of the nation are at stake, the entire country must stand together. The Congress leadership’s attempt to use such situations for political advantage reveals their true nature,” Vijayendra remarked, terming Siddaramaiah’s comments as “irresponsible, insensitive, and low-level political statements.”

At a time when the entire nation should be united against the attack, these leaders are indulging in petty politics -- a tragedy for the state and a misfortune for the nation, Vijayendra said.

For the Congress party, even matters of national security, the loss and sufferings of the citizens, the sacrifices of soldiers, and the honour of the nation have regrettably become tools for political gain, he alleged.

Vijayendra recalled that during the United Progressive Alliance regime (2004-2014), when over 45 bomb blasts and terrorist attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attack, claimed hundreds of innocent lives, the then central government took little meaningful action. Yet, he noted, the Opposition refrained from politicising national security while recognising the need for unity.

He criticised Siddaramaiah and ruling party leaders for resorting to political tactics to divert attention from allegations of administrative failure, lack of development, and widespread corruption, saying the people are expressing their displeasure.

“The Chief Minister must withdraw his statement immediately. Just as the people of Bihar responded to the Congress party’s anti-national and insensitive politics, the people of our state will give them a fitting reply,” Vijayendra said.

“This is not about party politics -- for every true patriot, it has always been and will always remain: ‘Nation First, everything else later,’” he added.

The controversy stems from Siddaramaiah’s response to media queries in Mysuru on Tuesday regarding why incidents such as the Delhi blast tend to occur during elections.

The Chief Minister had maintained, “The Centre must answer why such blasts occur during elections. Let the Central government investigate it.”

He added that such incidents, involving the loss of innocent lives, are tragic.

