Opposition BJP leaders and workers staged protests across Karnataka on Wednesday, targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the worsening condition of roads in the state. Demonstrations were held in multiple assembly segments, including the capital city.

In Bengaluru, protests took place in front of Kanteerava Studios and in Yelahanka, where MLA S.R. Vishwanath led party workers in filling potholes as a symbolic act. Former legislators and other leaders also participated in similar demonstrations across north Bengaluru. Elsewhere in the state, BJP units held rasta roko (road blockade) protests.

#WATCH | Karnataka: BJP MLA K. Gopalaiah and other leaders of the party stage a protest in front of Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru against the Congress Government in the state, over pothole issue. pic.twitter.com/xt6NQKRCX5 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025



The Congress government has been facing mounting criticism over potholes, particularly in Bengaluru, where poor road conditions have sparked outrage among residents and industry leaders. Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have publicly urged the government to act.

Concerns grew after logistics platform BlackBuck announced plans to relocate its office from Bellandur on Outer Ring Road, citing inadequate road infrastructure and commuting difficulties.

Government Response

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed civic authorities to repair all potholes within one month. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru development, defended the government’s efforts, saying that civic teams are repairing “thousands of potholes every day” despite heavy rains.

Shivakumar argued that potholes are not unique to Karnataka, pointing to similar issues in cities across the country, including Delhi. He also accused the BJP of neglecting road maintenance during its tenure and politicizing the issue ahead of civic body elections.

The Deputy CM added that a Rs 1,100 crore allocation has been earmarked for road repair and development in Bengaluru.

