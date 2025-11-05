Amid intensifying speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a swipe at the Congress by releasing an AI-generated video satirising the ongoing power struggle within the ruling party. The video, posted by the BJP’s Karnataka unit, portrays caricatures of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi circling a single chair representing the Chief Minister’s position.



The clip is captioned “Countdown to the November Revolution!”, hinting at what the BJP calls an impending shake-up in the state leadership.

'November Revolution'

The Congress, which stormed to power in 2023, has faced persistent internal rifts ever since the formation of the government. DK Shivakumar—credited with orchestrating the party’s sweeping victory—was considered a frontrunner for the top job but was persuaded to accept the roles of Deputy Chief Minister and state party president after the high command chose Siddaramaiah.

Despite repeated denials from both leaders, talk of a rotational chief ministership deal has continued to dominate political chatter. The issue gained fresh momentum last month when Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister’s son and MLC, said his father was in the “final phase” of his political career, as per reports. He even suggested that senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi possessed the qualities to succeed him, describing the minister as an “ideologically grounded” leader who could “carry forward Siddaramaiah’s legacy.”

The BJP’s satirical post comes as the Congress government marks over two years in office, with factions reportedly lobbying for a mid-term transition. Political observers say the video underscores the BJP’s strategy to exploit Congress’s internal discord ahead of crucial local and parliamentary elections.