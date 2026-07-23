BJP marches towards Uttarakhand Cong HQ; police avert face-off

Dehradun, Jul 22 (PTI): The BJP on Wednesday took out a march towards the Uttarakhand Congress headquarters here to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demonstration outside the Prime Minister's residence.

Anticipating the march, Congress leaders and workers also came out on the streets. However, police stopped both sides at separate locations, preventing a face-off.

Led by Uttarakhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, BJP workers assembled at the party's Dehradun metropolitan office before marching towards the state Congress headquarters, raising slogans against Gandhi and the Congress.

Police erected barricades at Kanak Chowk and stopped the march before it could reach the Congress office. After a brief scuffle with the police, BJP workers raised slogans and burnt effigies of Gandhi and the Congress.

Addressing reporters, Bhatt alleged that instead of raising public issues and participating in parliamentary debate, Gandhi and the Congress were creating disruption and misleading the youth.

Referring to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), he said the results of the re-conducted examination had been declared and the counselling process was underway.

Bhatt alleged that the Congress was trying to create an atmosphere of instability in the country and said BJP workers would expose its "negative politics".

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers, responding to a call by state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal, gathered at the party headquarters and staged a protest against the BJP government.

Carrying party flags and banners, they marched towards Ashley Hall, raising slogans against the BJP. Police stopped them there, ensuring the workers of the two parties did not come face-to-face. PTI DPT APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)