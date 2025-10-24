Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP Alleges Congress In J&K Acts As 'Puppet' Of National Conference, Decisions Made In Abdullahs' Kitchen

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) The BJP on Friday said the Congress is a "puppet" of the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and its decisions are taken in the "kitchen of Abdullahs". The allegation follows the Congress' decision to support the NC, ahead of the byelections for the four Rajya Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Sunil Sharma, speaking to reporters here, said, "The Congress does only what they (Abdullahs) decide. Its officebearers here will do only what is decided in Abdullahs' kitchen, for which approval comes from Delhi." The LoP alleged that the Congress is not an independent party, and its support for the NC was "expected".

Turning his gun on the People's Democratic Party (PDP), the BJP leader said the way the PDP and NC have announced to fight this election jointly, it is clear that "both these families will not allow a common man to enter politics and power".

He said, "Two families in Jammu and Kashmir want only their politics to continue, especially in Kashmir. They will not want someone outside their families to have power." The LoP said they come together whenever the families feel they are "in danger".

"They are very clever people and exhibited that cleverness yesterday," he added.

Asked if any abstentions in the Rajya Sabha voting would benefit the BJP, Sharma said, "You decide, you analyse who will benefit." "We will achieve our aim," he added.

The Congress on Thursday said the party has decided to support the NC and will keep all differences on the "back burner at this hour of paramount challenges".

The party has chosen to be on the NC's side "primarily and necessarily to stand united against what we call the BJP agenda of atrocities and subjugation", a Congress statement said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 05:53 PM (IST)
Jammu And Kashmir Omar Abdullah National Conference Abdullah
