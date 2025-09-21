Political tensions in Bihar are once again escalating as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during the ongoing ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ led by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

The incident, according to BJP leaders, echoes a recent controversy in Darbhanga district, where a man reportedly abused the PM’s late mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ last month, highlighting the increasingly charged political climate ahead of Bihar’s elections later this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared a video of the alleged incident on his X account, accusing Tejashwi Yadav of encouraging the abusive behavior. “Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji’s late mother. He has torn apart the culture of Bihar. At the rally, RJD workers were hurling as many abuses as they could, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behavior,” Choudhary wrote.

तेजस्वी यादव ने फिर दिलवाई- मोदी जी की मृत माताजी को गाली। इन्होंने बिहार की संस्कृति को एक बार फिर तार-तार कर दिया।



रैली में आरजेडी के कार्यकर्ता जितना ही गाली दे रहे, तेजस्वी उतना ही हौसला बढ़ा रहे थे। इस गुंडई की मानसिकता और गाली का हिसाब बिहार की माताएँ-बहनें जरूर करेंगी। pic.twitter.com/p4TNr4J20V — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) September 20, 2025

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, which has gone viral on social media.

He added, “This is extremely unfortunate and a grave insult to democracy. Has insulting mothers and sisters become their culture and a weapon against opposition parties? The people of Bihar understand this dirty politics well and will respond in a democratic manner.”

BJP's Attack

Echoing a similar sentiment, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha wrote on X, “Once again, abuses were hurled at the late mother of PM Modi Ji during Tejashwi Yadav’s yatra, and the RJD leader was boosting the morale of his workers. It’s shocking and shows their mindset.” Attempts to reach RJD leaders for comment were unsuccessful.

Tejashwi Yadav, 35, who is expected to spearhead the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, launched the ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ on September 16 from Jehanabad. The campaign has since moved through key NDA strongholds, including Nalanda—home to JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar—and Begusarai, represented by BJP minister Giriraj Singh. The first leg of the yatra concluded on September 20 in Vaishali.

As Bihar gears up for crucial elections later this year, incidents like these are likely to intensify the political rhetoric, raising questions about campaign ethics and public discourse in the state.