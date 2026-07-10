India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBilaspur axe attack: Two suspects hiding in dense forests of Kullu arrested

Bilaspur axe attack: Two suspects hiding in dense forests of Kullu arrested

Shimla, July 9 (PTI): Two men believed to be the prime suspects in carrying out an axe attack on near the Mandi-Bharari bridge on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, have been arrested, police said on Thursda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

Shimla, July 9 (PTI): Two men believed to be the prime suspects in carrying out an axe attack on near the Mandi-Bharari bridge on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The duo were arrested from dense forests in Kullu district where they were hiding to evade police and CCTVs, they said, adding that the suspects were caught within 28 hours of the attack on Wednesday.

Sunny Gill (34) from Ludhiana, Punjab was critically injured in the axe attack. He is accused of shooting a young man near the Bilaspur city court complex in 2024.

BJP MLA from Bilaspur (Sadar) Trilok Jamwal alleged that the life-threatening attack was linked to "gang wars and mafia activities".

A purported video of the incident showed that Gill was targeted by the assailants following an altercation, even as two persons in police uniform were present.

Police said several special police teams were constituted for the case. Investigation suggested that the accused executed a pre-planned strategy to evade police after the incident, a statement issued by the police here said on Thursday.

Prime suspects, Saurabh Patial (alias Phandi) and Kulbhushan Thakur (alias Lucky), switched eight different vehicles and travelled through link roads to bypass CCTV cameras and police checkpoints and had hidden in the dense forests of Barthin and Banjar in Kullu district, from where they were arrested, it said.

The accused switched off their mobile phones to avoid technical surveillance. Leveraging hundreds of CCTV footage clips, digital evidence, technical analysis, and a robust intelligence network, Bilaspur Police conducted continuous operations and arrested the accused.

Police said the investigation further revealed that other individuals played an active role in the conspiracy, providing vehicles and other logistical support to the accused and Dheeraj Dharmani, Surya Chandel, and Anil Kumar have also been arrested in connection with this case.

The prime accused are being brought to Bilaspur. Police added that they are thoroughly examining all facts and identifying other individuals linked to this case. PTI BPL SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram

Published at : 10 Jul 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 10 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Heavy rains lash UP, at least 7 dead; IMD issues red alert for western districts
Heavy rains lash UP, at least 7 dead; IMD issues red alert for western districts
India
Bilaspur axe attack: Two suspects hiding in dense forests of Kullu arrested
Bilaspur axe attack: Two suspects hiding in dense forests of Kullu arrested
India
Hours After Joining BJP, Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy And Prakash Baraik Get Rajya Sabha Tickets
BJP Bets On Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy & Prakash Baraik For Rajya Sabha Polls
India
'No One Wants To Take Her': Sushmita Dev's Sharp Swipe At Mahua Moitra After Joining BJP
'No One Wants To Take Her': Sushmita Dev's Sharp Swipe At Mahua Moitra After Joining BJP
Advertisement

Videos

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram
Jammu and Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Route Hit By Landslide Amid Heavy Rain, Battery Car Service Suspended
GHAZIABAD FLOOD FURY: Roads submerged, trees collapse, vehicles stranded
BREAKING NEWS: Monsoon Fury Grips Delhi-NCR, Roads Turn Into Lakes
Monsoon Crisis Deepens: Flood Alerts in J&K, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR Face Waterlogging
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget