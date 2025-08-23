Bihar Voter Rolls: 99,656 Applications Filed, But Only 9 Objections From Parties, Says ECI

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBihar Voter Rolls: 99,656 Applications Filed, But Only 9 Objections From Parties, Says ECI

The Election Commission noted that the CPI(ML) Liberation is the only political party to have filed objections so far, submitting nine complaints related to the draft rolls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) With just nine days left before the claims and objections window closes, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said it has so far received 99,656 applications from voters in Bihar seeking inclusion or deletion of names in the draft electoral rolls, but only nine objections from political parties.

Of the total applications from individual voters, 7,367 have already been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The claims and objections period, which opened on August 1, will remain active till September 1.

The Commission noted that the CPI(ML) Liberation is the only political party to have filed objections so far, submitting nine complaints related to the draft rolls. Despite repeated appeals, political parties have not actively engaged in the revision exercise, it added.

Since August 1, as many as 2,83,042 new electors who turned 18 after the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have applied for inclusion in the rolls.

The ECI underlined that a month-long opportunity has been provided to individuals, political parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to flag errors.

Of these, the RJD has deputed 47,506 BLAs, the Congress 17,549, and the Left parties over 2,000 -- together accounting for more than 67,000 representatives.

As per rules, claims and objections can be disposed of only after the expiry of a seven-day notice period and verification of eligibility by the concerned ERO/AERO.

No name from the draft rolls published on August 1 can be deleted without a formal “speaking order” following an enquiry and after giving a fair opportunity to the elector.

The list of names not included in the draft rolls, along with reasons, has been displayed on the websites of District Election Officers (DEOs)/District Magistrates (DMs) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in searchable mode using EPIC numbers. Aggrieved persons may file claims with supporting documents, including a copy of their Aadhaar card.

The Commission reiterated that error-free electoral rolls are the foundation of a robust democracy. “Electoral rolls for every polling station are prepared strictly as per law,” it said.

The SIR in Bihar began on June 24, based on enumeration forms collected during field-level enquiries by BLOs and BLAs of political parties. The draft rolls were published on August 1 and shared with all 12 recognised political parties in the state.

The ECI has advised eligible electors left out of the rolls to file claims in Form 6 with Aadhaar by September 1. Similarly, objections against ineligible entries can be filed in Form 7. Even non-electors of a constituency may file objections, provided they submit the required declaration or oath, as per the rules.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
