Bihar To Vote Across 121 Seats In Phase 1 Today To Decide Fate Of 1,314 Candidates

The high-stakes first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is underway on Thursday, November 6, 2025, as over 37.5 million voters across 121 constituencies in 18 districts head to the polls. This round could prove decisive in shaping the political landscape of the state, determining the fate of 1,314 candidates, including key political heavyweights.

Among those whose political futures hang in the balance are Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and several other ministers from the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

Key Battlegrounds and Candidates

Several high-profile constituencies are drawing intense attention in this phase:

Raghunathpur: RJD fields Osama Shahab, son of Mohammad Shahabuddin, while JD(U)’s Vikas Kumar Singh takes him on directly. Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party has nominated Rahul Kirti Singh.

Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav is eyeing a hat-trick in his parents’ former stronghold, once held by Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. He faces BJP’s Satish Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Kumar.

Mahua: RJD’s Mukesh Roshan faces LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Singh and Tej Pratap Yadav of the Janshakti Janata Dal.

Tarapur: BJP deputy CM Samrat Choudhary contests against RJD’s Arun Kumar Sah.

Lakhisarai: Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha seeks a fourth consecutive term, contesting against Congress’s Amresh Kumar.

Gopalganj: Subhash Singh of the NDA faces Congress’s Om Prakash Garg, while AIMIM’s Anas Salam is also in the fray.

Alinagar: Singer Maithili Thakur is the BJP candidate here, contesting against RJD’s Vinod Mishra and Jan Suraaj Party’s Viplav Chaudhary.

Gaurabauram: RJD’s Afzal Ali Khan, supported by VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, faces BJP’s Sujit Kumar Singh.

Danapur: Sitting MLA Ritlal Yadav of RJD is up against former MP Ramkripal Yadav of BJP.

Maner: Three-time RJD MLA Bhai Virendra contests against NDA’s Jitendra Yadav.

Mokama: Jailed JD(U) MLA Anant Singh contests against RJD’s Veena Devi.

Munger: A last-minute twist sees Jansuraj Party’s Sanjay Singh join BJP, leaving Kumar Pranay as the party candidate, while RJD’s Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi vies for the seat.

These contests are further complicated by intra-alliance rivalries, particularly within the Grand Alliance. Congress, RJD, CPI, and IIP are contesting some seats against each other in a “friendly fight,” including Bihar Sharif, Rajapakar, Bachhwara, Vaishali, and Beldaur. These constituencies have seen high-profile campaigns, including rallies by Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as active campaigning by senior CPI leaders, underscoring their strategic importance.

Election Dynamics and Stakes

The first phase pits the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against the RJD-led Grand Alliance. The NDA, comprising BJP, JD(U), Hindustani Awam Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Morcha, and LJP (Ram Vilas), is seeking to retain power. The Grand Alliance, RJD, Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party, and the Left Front, is aiming to return to power after 20 years.

Analysts suggest that the first phase is not just a test of caste equations but also of development promises and employment agendas. “This election could see young voters, especially those aged 18-28, crossing traditional caste lines to vote based on jobs and development issues,” said DM Diwakar, political observer and former director of the A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences.

Direct Contests and Political High Stakes

BJP vs RJD: 23 seats

JD(U) vs RJD: 33 seats

JD(U) vs Congress: 10 seats

The first phase also marks a key test for the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, which is contesting all 243 seats. With candidates positioned across north and parts of south Bihar, the party aims to present itself as a credible third front, potentially influencing vote shares of both major coalitions.

Security Measures and International Observers

Bihar Police Director General Vinay Kumar assured voters that the state is fully prepared for a peaceful election. “Anyone attempting to incite violence or disturb law and order will face immediate preventive detention,” he warned. Police vigilance will be maintained across all districts, and strict action will be taken against those carrying firearms.

Meanwhile, 14 representatives from seven countries are participating in the International Visitors Program to witness the first-phase voting, adding an international dimension to the election monitoring.

With over 3.75 crore voters casting their ballots in this phase, the political fate of many prominent leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Mangal Pandey—will be decided. The second phase, covering 122 constituencies, is scheduled for November 11, with results expected on November 14.