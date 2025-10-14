A 36-year-old man from Bihar, identified as Tarun Choudhury, was arrested in Bengaluru after violently assaulting a milk parlour owner over a parking dispute, triggering widespread outrage on social media and reigniting regional tensions.

Bihar Rowdy's Assault Caught On CCTV

The incident occurred on October 9 in Electronics City. CCTV footage shows Choudhury arriving in a luxury SUV with two bodyguards, entering the shop, and physically attacking owner Gopal HV in front of his wife and child, reported India Today. During the attack, Choudhury also vandalised the shop and, in a startling move, kicked his own bodyguards for failing to intimidate bystanders.

Choudhury, reportedly a real estate worker with a prior criminal record, was enraged over a disagreement about parking. The police confirmed the assault was sparked by frustration that he was not assisted in finding a parking spot, as per News18.

The video quickly went viral, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), with users expressing anger over the attack and demanding strict action. Many comments highlighted the “outsider vs Kannadiga” divide, calling for tighter regulation of migrants with criminal histories. The clip’s caption read: “Rowdy from Bihar ends up behind bars… brutally attacked a Kannadiga milk parlour owner… kicked his own bodyguards.”

Tarun Chaudhary, originally from Bihar, is turning Bengaluru into Jungle raj.



Peaceful Kannada culture of Bengaluru is being spoiled by migrants.



Cosmopolitan culture in cities, started by Congress & continued by BJP, is destroying native cultures.#Cosmopolitan_Parasites https://t.co/c7ljc2KM8R — Ethnic Kannadiga (@Ellarakannada) October 12, 2025



Bengaluru police acted promptly, arresting Choudhury and charging him with assault and vandalism. Authorities said the CCTV footage was instrumental in identifying and apprehending him, demonstrating swift enforcement amid growing public outrage.