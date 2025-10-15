Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur With Lalu, Rabri Devi By His Side

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur With Lalu, Rabri Devi By His Side

This is Tejashwi’s third consecutive election from Raghopur, a seat he has represented since 2015.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) chief ministerial candidate, formally filed his nomination from the Raghopur Assembly constituency on Wednesday, accompanied by his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. The high-profile event marked a show of strength ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Arriving at the Hajipur collectorate, Tejashwi’s nomination filing drew a large crowd of supporters, reflecting the enduring influence of the Yadav family in the Vaishali district stronghold. This is Tejashwi’s third consecutive election from Raghopur, a seat he has represented since 2015. His campaign is expected to highlight development, continuity, and the political legacy of his father.


Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Against Tejashwi 

In a surprising move, Jan Suraaj, the party founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, chose not to field Kishor from Raghopur. Instead, Chanchal Singh, a relatively unknown activist, received the party’s poll symbol, officially handed over by Jan Suraaj president Uday Singh, as reported by Times of India. Kishor’s absence dampens expectations of a direct contest against Tejashwi, returning the focus to the RJD’s campaign machinery.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has yet to announce its candidate for Raghopur, adding further suspense to the race in this symbolically important constituency, where a multi-cornered contest is increasingly anticipated.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
