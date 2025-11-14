Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
How Educated Are Bihar's 2025 Election Contenders? Here's A Look At Their Qualifications

How Educated Are Bihar’s 2025 Election Contenders? Here’s A Look At Their Qualifications

As vote counting continues in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, here’s a detailed look at the educational qualifications of major political leaders contesting the polls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As counting continues across all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, political stakes are at an all-time high. With NDA and the Mahagathbandhan going head-to-head, and Prashant Kishor entering the race with his new party Jan Suraaj, voters are curious not just about results but also about the academic backgrounds of the state’s most influential leaders. Here’s a closer look at how educated the top contenders really are.

ALSO READ: NDA Poised For Sweeping Win In Bihar With 200 Seats, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Nitish Kumar: An Engineer Who Became Chief Minister

Bihar’s current Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has long been known for balancing academics with public service. He completed his Electrical Engineering degree from the Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT Patna) before stepping into politics, eventually rising to the state’s top post.

Tej Pratap Yadav And Tejashwi Yadav: Lalu Family’s Political Heirs

Tej Pratap Yadav

The elder son of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav, studied up to Class 12. Despite limited formal education, he has carved out a visible presence in Bihar’s political arena as an influential young leader.

Tejashwi Yadav

His younger brother and one of Bihar’s most talked-about leaders, Tejashwi Yadav, studied till Class 9. His academic journey may have been short, but his political popularity and strong connect with the youth have kept him at the center of Bihar’s political landscape.

Prashant Kishor: Strategist-Turned-Politician With Multiple Degrees

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor enrolled in Statistics at Hindu College, Delhi University, but left midway. He later completed his graduation and post-graduation in Hyderabad. Known across India for his election strategy expertise, Kishor’s approach in Bihar is being closely watched this year.

Samrat Choudhary: Deputy CM With A Controversial Degree

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, a prominent OBC face of the BJP, comes from a politically active family. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, served multiple terms as MLA and MP, while his mother Parvati Devi was also an MLA. Samrat has an Honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) degree from Kamaraj University, though the degree has faced controversy.

Pappu Yadav: Graduate In Political Science With Additional Diplomas

Well-known leader Pappu Yadav completed his graduation in Political Science from B.N. Mandal University, Madhepura. He later obtained diplomas in Disaster Management and Human Rights from IGNOU, expanding his academic profile beyond traditional politics.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Education Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Election Result 2025 Bihar Election Result Live Elections Result 2025
Opinion
