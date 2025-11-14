NDA Poised For Sweeping Win In Bihar With 200 Seats, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday predicted that going by the Bihar Assembly poll results, trends indicate that NDA is likely to win 200 seats in the eastern state.

Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit 202 here, Naidu said no leader other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys absolute confidence and trust of people.

"I’m telling you about the Bihar elections. Last time NDA won. We have won, and at the same time, today as of now, 190 seats (NDA is leading). They are going to win. By the end of this summit, around 200 seats (Once total results for 243 seats are announced). They (NDA) are going to win. It shows people are with Narendra Modi Ji," he said.

Naidu further said India will be the best place to do business even as Andhra Pradesh is a gateway of investments.

Listing out the reforms brought in by the NDA government at the Centre, the CM said this century belongs to PM Modi.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)