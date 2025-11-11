Bihar Election 2025: Final Phase Of Voting Begins; 1302 Candidates In Fray From 122 Seats

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBihar Election 2025: Final Phase Of Voting Begins; 1302 Candidates In Fray From 122 Seats

Voting for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 begins at 7 AM across 122 seats in 20 districts. Over 1,300 candidates, including 12 ministers, are in the fray; exit polls after 6:30 PM.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The battle for Bihar reaches its decisive moment today as polling begins at 7:00 AM for the second and final phase of the 2025 Assembly elections. With ballots being cast across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, this phase will determine the fate of several key contenders, and possibly the direction of the state’s political future.

Voting will continue till 5:00 PM, with additional time granted to those already standing in queues when polling officially ends. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed extensive security measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful process across 45,399 polling centres.

This phase will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates vying for 122 Assembly constituencies spread across 20 districts, including key political battlegrounds such as Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, and Purnia. Among those in the fray are 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s cabinet, making this round crucial for the ruling alliance’s prospects.

Under ECI regulations, exit polls are prohibited while voting is in progress to prevent any undue influence on voters in constituencies still casting their ballots. Consequently, exit poll results will only be made public after 6:30 PM, once polling officially concludes across the state.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Polls Final Phase Voting Bihar Election 2025
