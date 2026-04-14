Bihar CM Resignation, Govt Shake-Up: What’s Next For Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi?

Bihar CM Resignation: Bihar is headed for a major political shift as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to step down on Tuesday, initiating the process for forming a new government. His resignation is expected to pave the way for a fresh power arrangement within the ruling alliance.



According to emerging details, the position will go to the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a significant change in leadership. The transition is being closely watched as parties finalise their share in the new cabinet.

Nitish Kumar Exit To Trigger New Govt Formation

The proposed arrangement suggests that two Deputy Chief Ministers will come from Janata Dal (United), ensuring representation for Nitish Kumar’s party despite the leadership change.



Allies are also expected to secure their share of positions. Chirag Paswan’s party is likely to receive two ministerial berths, while Jitan Ram Manjhi may get one. Upendra Kushwaha is also expected to be accommodated with a ministerial role.

Cabinet Numbers and Political Balancing

Sources indicate that the new cabinet could have around 32 to 33 ministers. Of these, the BJP may hold the largest share with about 15 ministers, followed by the JDU with 14. The remaining positions are expected to be distributed among alliance partners.



At present, Bihar has a 27-member cabinet, though the maximum permissible strength is 36, including the Chief Minister. The expansion reflects an effort to balance political interests within the coalition.

Swearing-In Scheduled For Wednesday

The swearing-in ceremony for the new government is slated for April 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Lok Bhavan. The event is expected to formalise the new leadership and cabinet structure.



With multiple allies involved, the spotlight will be on whether the final arrangement satisfies all parties, especially smaller partners seeking a stronger role in governance.